Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, 2023 NFL Week 6

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to rebound from their humiliating loss against the San Francisco 49ers and if they are going to do so then they will have to return to the scene of the crime. Almost. Up next for the Cowboys is a trip back to California, but to visit the Los Angeles Chargers instead. Dallas and L.A. will serve as the finale to Week 6 as they play on Monday Night Football.

While there are plenty of questions surrounding the likes of Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy and even Micah Parsons following last week, the biggest storyline is arguably on the Chargers side in their offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moore, of course, served as the Dallas OC for four seasons before Mike McCarthy took over play-calling this past offseason. Whether or not Moore can have success against Dan Quinn will be something that everyone is paying attention to with great detail.

The Cowboys are on bye following this game so heading into it with a loss against their former play-caller would be even more problematic after what happened against the 49ers. Hopefully they are able to calm things down with a win and time to gather themselves.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about it all. We will update it throughout the week to include all relevant news regarding the game, injuries and everything else.

