The Dallas Cowboys lost rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown to a torn ACL in the preseason. After parting ways with 2021 fourth-rounder Jabril Cox after camp, then releasing Devin Harper, and now losing Leighton Vander Esch for 4-6 weeks with a neck injury, the Cowboys are thin at linebacker.

They are adding some much-needed depth to the position as they're expected to sign Rashaan Evans after a workout on Wednesday.

Cowboys are expected to sign LB Rashaan Evans following today’s workout, a person with knowledge of the situation said. Roster move is pending a physical. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 11, 2023

Evans was a first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2018 out of Alabama. In four seasons, he racked up 317 tackles and three sacks while starting 50 out of 59 games. In 2021, the Titans declined his fifth-year option, and he became a free agent. After signing with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, Evans had a career year as he played in all 17 games and amassed 159 tackles and two sacks. He spent some on the practice squad of the rival Philadelphia Eagles last month but was released after just three days.

Evans is a linebacker who plays downhill and can roam sideline to sideline, shooting through gaps quickly to stop ball carriers. He's a great plug-in for Vander Esch for the immediate future and provides excellent depth even after he returns.

Dallas brought in several other linebackers for visits as well, and one that stands out is Brandon Smith, who was a fourth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2022. At 6'3" and around 250 pounds with 4.5 speed, Smith is a very athletic linebacker who can not only play the run but can drop into coverage if needed. Also, he played with All-Pro Micah Parsons at Penn State, so there could be some influence there.