The Dallas Cowboys are coming off one of the more disappointing losses in recent memory with their 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. The manner in which the Cowboys defense got exploited, combined with the offense’s inability to get things going, has placed a bleak outlook on the state of the team. After starting off with a 2-0 record, the hype around the Cowboys had reached a nuclear state, with both wins coming in dominant fashion. However, it seems as if that hype has quieted down after dropping two of the last three games.

The Cowboys recent play has raised questions regarding their legitimacy as a Super Bowl contender. The moment continued to look too big for QB Dak Prescott when he threw three interceptions against the Niners. Dan Quinn’s defense surrendered 170 rushing yards, a plague that they had hoped to fix this season by drafting DT Mazi Smith in the first round of the 2023 draft. They are without CB Trevon Diggs for the season, and have just lost LB Leighton Vander Esch for the foreseeable future, as he will be placed on IR for a neck injury he sustained on Sunday night. The team is addressing the situation, as they are planning to sign free agent LB Rashaan Evans following a workout with the team.

Cowboys are expected to sign LB Rashaan Evans following today’s workout, a person with knowledge of the situation said. Roster move is pending a physical. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 11, 2023

The Cowboys head into week six with a crucial matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers ahead. Both teams have two losses, and haven’t reached expectations to start the season. The most notable headline in this game is Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The former long-time Cowboy was let go this offseason, with the team choosing to let head coach Mike McCarthy take control of the offense. After a tough outing against the 49ers, the pressure is on for McCarthy to out-duel Moore and lead the Cowboys to a 4-2 record.

