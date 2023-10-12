While last week’s loss felt like the end of the world for the Dallas Cowboys, the truth of the matter is that they have 12 games remaining in the regular season, and they also have the potential to play beyond that. Their next game is taking place on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Given that Dallas plays on Monday night, today (Thursday) is their first day back at work. Mike McCarthy took to the podium as he usually does and addressed a number of transactional things occurring with the team.

For starters, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, as was already projected, is headed to injured reserve. Tight end Peyton Hendershot is joining him there. They will be out for at least the next four games (at Chargers, Rams, at Eagles, Giants).

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy confirmed LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) will be placed on injured reserve. No update beyond that. Vander Esch is expected to miss at least the next four to six weeks. There is hope he will be designated to return. https://t.co/I7cu8zQzna pic.twitter.com/SAxDNEMfoB — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 12, 2023

The @dallascowboys made the following transactions on Thursday:



Reserve/Injured:

TE Peyton Hendershot



Signed from practice squad to the active roster:

TE Sean McKeon



Signed to practice squad:

LB Rashaan Evans



Designated for Return:

CB Nahshon Wright — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) October 12, 2023

The Cowboys also made the signing of linebacker Rashaan Evans official. Additionally, they promoted tight end Sean McKeon from the practice squad to the active roster. While Vander Esch’s move to IR is not officially listed here, those are the moves to be made to adjust for he and Hendershot’s upcoming absences.

The Cowboys also have opened the 21-day practice window for Nahshon Wright which begins his own return from IR. He should hopefully provide some depth at the cornerback position where the Cowboys remain a bit shy given Trevon Diggs’ injury a few weeks ago.

Thursday will be the team’s first practice of the week, which means the first injury report as well, and that will provide some more information on the status of other players.