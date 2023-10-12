 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys injury report: Tony Pollard, Damone Clark limited in practice

Your latest Cowboys injury news.

By LP Cruz
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Having been soundly humbled on the field and in their pride, the Dallas Cowboys look to recover from a 42-10 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Adding insult to injury are the players who left Sunday’s game and could not return. Leighton Vander Esch sustained a neck injury and will head to injured reserve. Also, KaVontae Turpin suffered an ankle injury, and his status for Monday is murky to start the week as he’s not practicing.

Today’s injury report is a lengthy. Safety Donovan Wilson was a full participant in practice with an ankle injury. To absorb the loss of Leighton Vander Esch, the team signed veteran linebacker Rashaan Evans. Evans was at Thursday’s practice and was a full go. It is yet to be determined whether or not he will be ready for Monday’s game. Still, considering the immediate need at linebacker, it is reasonable to believe Evans will play Monday.

Tight end Peyton Hendershot will be moved to injured reserve after not progressing from his injury. Sean McKeon has been promoted to the active roster in his place. As they have done most of the season, the team gave a veteran rest day to many of their players.

DeMarcus Lawrence, Stephon Gilmore, Johnathan Hankins, Zack Martin and Tyron Smith were given veteran days off. The Cowboys also opened the practice window for cornerback Nashon Wright off injured reserve and partook in today’s team activities.

Limited at practice were Damone Clark, Neville Gallimore, and Tony Pollard. Safety Juanyeh Thomas didn’t practice with a hamstring injury.

