The Dallas Cowboys, once again, are looking for a rebound game in the 2023 season. After a humiliating defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, they will try to change their fortunes in a Monday night clash with the Los Angeles Chargers.

This game has the extra-spicy element of Kellen Moore being the Chargers offensive coordinator. Essentially the Cowboys fired Moore so that Mike McCarthy could take over the play-calling on offense. Was it the right move? We might find out on Monday night.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Cowboys as two-point favorites over the Chargers.

Let’s see what some other sites say about the game.

CBS Sports

The Chargers are coming off a bye, while the Cowboys are coming off a disaster. Edge to the Chargers. The Dallas defense had big issues with the 49ers offense, but I think it can regroup here. Dak Prescott will also get his offense going. He has to at some point. The Chargers have defensive issues if you block them up front, which Dallas can do. Cowboys win it. Pick: Cowboys 30, Chargers 26

The Cowboys only have to cover a two-point spread and they do so in this prediction.

NFL.com

Are we sure the Cowboys are good? Their three wins have come against teams that are a combined 4-11, while their two losses were blowouts on the road — including the biggest upset so far this season. The same could be asked of the Chargers, who, at 2-2, could just as easily be undefeated or winless. It’s hard to trust either team right now, so I’m leaning toward the one that’s had an extra week to heal and prepare, and that scores touchdowns — not field goals — in the red zone (Chargers: 68.8%, 5th; Cowboys: 36.8%, 28th). Chargers 28-26

A pick for the bad guys.

Bleacher Report

Our panel came to a consensus that sides with the public for this game, and O’Donnell isn’t sold on the Cowboys as a good team with their low-quality wins: “Who are the Dallas Cowboys? Their Week 1 and Week 2 wins over the Metlife Stadium New York teams and Patriots in Week 3, don’t look so impressive given those teams are a combined 4-11 this season. And their losses to Arizona and San Francisco bring about a plethora of additional questions. “The Chargers aren’t necessarily ‘better’ on paper, but they at least know who they are. They’ll score points, they’ll give up points, the game will be played within one score almost the entire time, and they have a QB who can make some awesome things happen when needed. I don’t know which Cowboys team is showing up, so I’ll take the points with a home dog who’s at least trustworthy to play close and should probably win this game outright.” Score Prediction: Chargers 27, Cowboys 24

Another close score, but the Chargers win.

Sporting News

The Cowboys’ offense is sputtering in its attempt to keep Dak Prescott in a shell with no reliable field-stretching and thanks to some offensive line issues, no consistent running game. Coordinator revenge games are real and this one will be personal for Kellen Moore. Moore has Justin Herbert feeling great in throwing downfield again, even without Mike Williams, and this week, he should have Austin Ekeler, too. Herbert’s offensive line will come up huge to keep him clean, while Prescott gets rocked by a red-hot Khalil Mack. Pick: Chargers win 27-17.

Basically, most pundits have the Chargers winning. The Jekyll and Hyde nature of the Cowboys season has put doubt in the mind of many.

The group of BTB writers that are predicting games this season are below. We used Tallysight to predict each game for Week 6 of the NFL.