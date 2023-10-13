On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys had a lengthy injury report that looked more like a shopping list than an NFL injury report. Ahead of a game with the Los Angeles Chargers, including a matchup against former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the Cowboys seek to get their battered bunch back on the practice field. Friday provided some optimism for Monday night’s game as several players on Thursday’s injury list were back at practice.

KaVontae Turpin, initially suspected of having a multiweek ankle injury following Sunday’s game, returned to practice. His presence at practice is very encouraging. Hopefully, Turpin can play Monday and provide a much-needed spark to the offense and special teams.

The Cowboys had several players return to the practice field after a veteran day off, including Stephon Gilmore, DeMarcus Lawrence, Zack Martin, and Tyron Smith.

Among players who were limited and upgraded to full today are Tony Pollard (shoulder), and Neville Gallimore (knee). Linebacker Damone Clark was still limited with a shoulder injury. Additionally, special teams ace C.J. Goodwin did not practice with what was diagnosed as a pectoral injury. Goodwin could miss the season. His likely replacement on special teams is Nahshon Wright, who practiced in full the last two days. Donovan Wilson and Tyler Biadasz were also full participants at Friday’s practice.

Johnathan Hankins and Chuma Edoga missed practice with an illness. Juanyeh Thomas is still out with a hamstring.