The Dallas Cowboys have had to face the music throughout the week. In a matchup that was slated to be one of the most competitive games across the NFL this season, the Cowboys got embarrassed. There are many factors to blame for the loss. The defense collapsed in the second half, letting the 49ers score however they wanted to. The two members of the Cowboys organization who currently are taking the most heat are head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott. Deservingly so, as the offense looked stale and was unable to give any life to the team throughout the game.

With how dominant the Cowboys looked through their first two games of the season, it is fair to acknowledge that 3-2 feels like a disappointment. Opening the season, the Cowboys looked like arguably the best football team in the NFL. However, Dallas has dropped two of its last three games and could be in danger of letting their record fall to .500.

The Cowboys play on Monday Night Football this week, going up against the Los Angeles Chargers. Notably, the offensive coordinator for the Chargers is Kellen Moore. Moore spent many years in the Cowboys organization, starting as a quarterback, transitioning to a quarterbacks coach, and most recently spent time as the offensive coordinator before being let go this past offseason. The Cowboys front office chose to give play-calling responsibilities to head coach Mike McCarthy this season. So far, the decision hasn’t worked out, as the offense has taken a major step back in production from last season.

Kellen Moore has fixed Justin Herbert while Mike McCarthy has broken Dak Prescott.



Throw the ball down the field!!! pic.twitter.com/vw9g4jMhSF — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) October 13, 2023

Many people already believe that McCarthy could be coaching for his job the remainder of the season, with expectations set so high for this Cowboys team. A loss to Kellen Moore would be a critical hit towards McCarthy’s 2023 résumé. It almost feels imperative for the confidence of this team that they come away with a win on Monday and advance to 4-2 on the year.

Who do you believe is under the most pressure to succeed on Monday night? Is it head coach Mike McCarthy? Is it QB Dak Prescott? Is it the defense? Let us know your thoughts down below in the comment section.