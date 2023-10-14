This past week has been a long one for the Dallas Cowboys. Such is the case when you are coming off of a 42-10 loss.

If you trust the all-knowing video game that is Madden 24 though, last week was just the beginning.

Every week we run a simulation for the upcoming Cowboys game in Madden to see how it has things playing out. We have been doing this for a few years now and the results are always interesting, we have even stumbled upon a completely accurate score once or twice.

This season results have been mixed, and hopefully that stays the case because for the first time in 2023 Madden predicted the Cowboys to lose. The digital versions of the Los Angeles Chargers were thrilled. You can watch the simulation below.

Notable Madden statistics

Dak Prescott: 18/24, 242 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown

Tony Pollard: 16 carries, 97 rushing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 1 fumble

Jake Ferguson: 7 receptions, 90 yards (both led the team)

Michael Gallup: 3 receptions, 66 yards, 1 touchdown

Osa Odighizuwa and Chauncey Golston split a sack

It should be noted that early in the game that Dak Prescott fumbled at the 1-yard line while trying to dive in for a touchdown. You can imagine how the internet would react if that was the case.

While it is always fun to watch the whole thing, I will let you know that the good stuff happens at the very end. L.A. is driving down by three, and while already in field goal range with under a minute to go, Justin Herbert throws a bomb for what is the game-winning touchdown.

Madden predictions this season and game result:

Week 1: Madden predicted Cowboys win 23-20, Cowboys won 40-0

Week 2: Madden predicted Cowboys win 27-14, Cowboys won 30-10

Week 3: Madden predicted Cowboys win 14-7, Cowboys lost 28-16

Week 4: Madden predicted Cowboys win 41-14, Cowboys won 38-3

Week 5: Madden predicted Cowboys win, 27-19, Cowboys lost 42-10

Overall Madden Accuracy so far this season: 3-2

You can’t win every NFL game and it turns out this is even true in video games. Hopefully the simulation is wrong this week because if Dallas loses this game that will be two in a row, with the latest of them coming against Kellen Moore. It would be a very long bye week with a 3-3 record.