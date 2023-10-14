Cowboys news: Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb meet to discuss frustration

The Cowboys loss to the 49ers raised some eyebrows.

The two players met this week to work through any potential issues, with Prescott telling Lamb “If you have a problem with anything, just come up to me and we’ll talk about it.” “I mean, a frustrated player/person that feels like we all could’ve done better and feels like he can change the game, I understand it,” Dak said on Friday. “I really do. So it’s in the sense of just communicating with him. … CeeDee is a guy that I’ll never lose confidence in and trust who he is and understand why he’s frustrated. “But at the end of the day, he’s a leader. It’s about him leading other guys and picking other guys up and him just trying to make sure we’re all pushing our best. That’s where the frustration, we have to remove that. And he will. He’s a young player that’s growing by the day and he’ll only get better. He’ll be better because of that. Frustrating times.”

The loss of Vander Esch has put the Cowboys in a bind.

In each of Parsons’ three seasons, the All-Pro defender has played less and less linebacker, his position in college. During his rookie season, Parsons averaged 31 snaps per game at linebacker. That number dropped to 10 last season. Through five games this year, that number is down to 4.6. It’ll be interesting to see just how much of a change Quinn will ask from Parsons, considering how impactful he’s been on the defensive line. It would seem like most opposing offensive coordinators would prefer to have Parsons away from the line of scrimmage as much as possible. Some of the other linebacker options include three members of the team’s practice squad, Malik Jefferson and recently signed Rashaan Evans and Mikel Jones. Jefferson is expected to be elevated to the active roster for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Evans and Jones probably won’t be ready right away.

Aubrey traded in a regular job for NFL glory.

Brandon Aubrey has been in your shoes: key card on the belt, working the office job. Then he booted life as a software engineer to become the kicker for the Dallas Cowboys. [REPORTER: "I know things around here keep you busy, but I wanted to show you something. I wasn’t sure if you were aware you haven’t updated your LinkedIn yet, did you know that?"] "I have completely forgotten about that page to be honest with you," laughed Aubrey. Now, Aubrey is playing for the team he grew up rooting for, but the Plano native says he's still not sure it has all sunk in.

Storylines include Micah Parsons maybe doing more at LB.

Ekeler’s Receiving – Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is sitting at 393 career receptions. He only needs seven more to reach the 400-receptions milestone. He’d be the fourth quickest running back in NFL history to reach the mark, doing so in just 90 career games. First to Worst – Last week, the Cowboys faced an offense ranked first in first-down plays. The 49ers averaged over 7.1 yards on first down. This week, they face the worst first-down defense in the NFL. The chargers rank 32, allowing 7.09 yards on first down. On offense, the Cowboys right in the middle on first down, averaging 5.2 yards on first down (15th). Parsons’ Potential Move - With the injury to Leighton Vander Esch at the second level, it opens the possibility of Micah Parsons making the move back to middle linebacker due to necessity. In his career, Parsons has tallied only eight games with at least 30 snaps at inside linebacker, finishing with just one sack and one multi-pressure performance in those eight games.

Dallas is banged up heading into Los Angeles.

Tackle/guard Chuma Edoga (Illness), special teams ace C.J. Goodwin (pectoral), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (rest/illness), safety Juanyeh Thomas (hamstring) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) didn’t practice. Goodwin and Vander Esch are possibly headed to injured reserve, with an official move occurring before Monday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Edoga and Hankins should be fine for the Chargers game but Thomas is an issue. If Thomas, who mainly plays special teams, can participate in some fashion during Saturday and Sunday’s walkthrough practice, he might be ready for the Chargers game. Linebacker Damone Clark was limited in practice with a shoulder injury. It’s the second consecutive day Clark was listed as limited on the injury report, He’s expected to play.

Kittle's bank account just took a little hit.

The NFL has fined San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle $13,659 for use of abusive language on the T-shirt he wore under his uniform against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Friday. Kittle wore the shirt under his red No. 85 jersey during the Niners’ 42-10 win over the Cowboys. The gray shirt said “F--- Dallas” in blue lettering, and Kittle revealed it while celebrating running back Jordan Mason’s 26-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Kittle said Thursday he knew he would probably have to pay for his wardrobe choice. “Probably to get a fine,” Kittle said. “I wore a personalized T-shirt, maybe an inappropriate word. So it is what it is. It was a decision I made. If they want to fine me, they fine me.”

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Brandon Loree, David Howman, Brandon Clements and Chris Halling

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Joey Ickes

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.