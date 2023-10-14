When the Dallas Cowboys play the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, we’ll all be rooting for a Cowboys victory, but there is a way to add a little more spice to the game. Prop bets!

DraftKing Sportsbook has a dizzying array of interesting prop bets for the game, so we’ll take a look at a few to try and get an idea of how the game may go.

First, a brief primer on the odds:

All the betting odds at North American sportsbooks are based around a bet of $100. A plus sign (positive odds) indicates your profit on a bet of $100, while a minus sign (negative odds) indicates the amount you would have to bet for a $100 profit. So, a +200 line means that, should the sports bettor win, they receive $200 profit for every $100 they wager (plus their original $100 back). If the wager had a minus sign (i.e. -200), it would mean that the sports bettors will earn $100 profit for every $200 they wager.

Dak Prescott over 1.5 passing TDs (-130)

This has got to be the week for Dak Prescott to have a big offensive game. The pressure is on Dak to perform after a terrible game last week, and that is something he usually does when he has a bad game. Plus, the Chargers secondary is very leaky. Prescott will get two passing touchdowns in the game.

Justin Herbert under 279.5 passing yards (-115)

The Cowboys defense will be mad after a no-show performance last week. Dan Quinn will be cooking up some new things to fool Kellen Moore and they will want to get after Justin Herbert. The Chargers will still have success on offense, but some of that will come on the ground. Expect the Cowboys defense to clamp down on the passing game better than last week.

Dak Prescott under .5 interceptions (+114)

Prescott will be protective of the ball after a three interception day versus the 49ers. The Chargers secondary doesn’t have a lot of interceptions, and all of this will combine for a clean game from Dak. He knows that he can’t let the turnovers become a problem again, so he will be hyper-focused.

Austin Ekeler over 49.5 rushing yards rush yards (-115)

Ekeler is a weapon, and now that he is back the Chargers are going to ride him. The Cowboys run defense is always available for gashing, and without Leighton Vander Esch this week is could get messy in the middle. The Chargers are going to take advantage and try to get the Cowboys.

Where do you land on these prop bets? Hit the comments and let us know if you’d take the over or under.

