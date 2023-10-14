 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys injury report: KaVontae Turpin expected to play, Juanyeh Thomas doubtful

The final Cowboys injury update before the Chargers

By LP Cruz
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys can make amends for a poor performance on a national stage against the San Francisco 49ers as they square off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Considering the game is on Monday, the Cowboys released the game status of their players on the injured list today.

Linebacker Damone Clark was limited this week with a shoulder injury, but has no injury designation for the game. The Cowboys will be without Leighton Vander Esch, who sustained a neck injury and did not practice this week. He has been ruled out. Clark is primed to take on a more prominent role in Vander Esch’s absence. Keep an eye on the transaction wire, as the team may elevate veteran defender Rashaan Evans from the practice squad, who was signed this week.

Jonathan Hankins did not practice this week, tending to an illness. He practiced in full on Saturday and will play against the Chargers. Also, Juanyeh Thomas, a pleasant surprise this season, was ruled doubtful with a hamstring injury. Chuma Edoga is questionable. C.J. Goodwin is out.

KaVontae Turpin was not listed on the final injury report after he sustained an ankle injury last week. He carries no injury designation for Monday’s game. Additionally, the Cowboys’ starting offensive line is healthy and will play Monday.

