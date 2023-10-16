Cowboys vs. Chargers: How to watch, TV schedule, online streaming, radio broadcast and more

The Dallas Cowboys are desperate. The momentum on a very promising 2023 season has faded, and the San Francisco 49ers emphatically exposed the Cowboys in all phases of the game last week. On top of that, Dallas heads into their bye week after Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. No team likes going into their bye week with a loss, especially one stacked on top of the 49ers debacle. All of that leads to a desperate team.

Then there is the Kellen Moore factor. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy essentially fired Moore and took over the play-calling duties for Dallas. Now he faces his old coordinator as Moore landed with the Chargers. Thus far, Moore’s offense has excelled, while McCarthy’s has been decidedly uneven. It’s a certainty that McCarthy doesn’t want to hear the noise if his offense is eclipsed by Moore’s in this game.

Add it all up, and it is as close to a must-win game that isn’t actually a must-win as you can have. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is also feeling the pressure as this has not been his best season. Even Dan Quinn’s defense is under the microscope after some under-performing games. This game is big for the Cowboys and their 2023 season.

Let’s check the game info.

Cowboys at Chargers game info

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: Oct. 16, 2023

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Location: Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

TV channel: ABC/ESPN

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | San Francisco SiriusXM 83 or 225 SXM App | Dallas SiriusXM 158 or 226 SXM App

Streaming: ABC/ESPN Sports, Sling

Cowboys record: (3-2)

Chargers record: (2-2)

Odds: Dallas -2, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 31 - Chargers 27

Enemy blog: Bolts From The Blue

Twitter: @BloggingTheBoys

Facebook: Please Like us!

Podcast: Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys podcast network!

Apple users subscribe right here.

Spotify users subscribe right here.