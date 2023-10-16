Time to put the Week 5 performance in the rear view and move on from it. What was awful in every conceivable way is now in the past with a new chance to get back on track against another California team in Week 6. The Cowboys travel back across the country to take on the Los Angeles Chargers and will need to find a way to get back in the winning column before they hit the bye week.

Let’s take a closer look at this matchup and see who, on both teams, may end up being X-factors for Monday’s matchup.

Brandin Cooks

The fact that Brandin Cooks hasn’t been a huge factor this season really isn’t his fault. This Cowboys offense is limited in doing what he does best, and that is opening the top of a defense and hitting big shots down field. The one hope Cowboys fans can have this week is that last week was so bad it forces some changes in philosophy moving forward.

Brandin Cooks opened up on the advice he’s given CeeDee Lamb this week amid the #DallasCowboys offensive struggles.



“It’s a long season and we’ll hit our stride. I truly believe that.” pic.twitter.com/YDCeOrgrp7 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) October 12, 2023

Mixed with the fact that this is a beatable Chargers passing defense, and Cooks could be a huge x-factor for Monday night’s game. The talk about getting CeeDee Lamb more involved in the offense is warranted, but so is the thought that Cooks needs to be manufactured touches as well.

The Cowboys offense simply hasn’t done a good enough job having a plan of attack when it comes to their weapons, and if not now, then when?

Los Angeles Chargers X-factor:

Joey Bosa

The Cowboys saw one Bosa brother assert himself the week prior, and they need to be prepared to stop another Bosa brother this week. While Joey Bosa has been dealing with injuries this week, the feeling is he may be suiting up for this week’s Monday night affair, meaning Terence Steele needs to be ready for a battle. Just the questions about Bosa’s and whether he will play or not makes him an x-factor.

It won’t be easy for Steele and the offensive line if he plays as Bosa is one of the league’s best pass rushers. He pairs with Khalil Mack, who is coming off a historic performance in which he had six sacks against the Las Vegas Raiders. It is going to truly be an x-factor on Monday night that could be a deciding factor, and it comes at a time when the Cowboys offense needs to show out the most. If Bosa plays, advantage Chargers. If he doesn’t, the Cowboys offense gets a boost.