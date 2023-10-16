The final game of Week 6 in the NFL features our Dallas Cowboys against the Los Angeles Chargers. This is the ‘Kellen Moore revenge game’ but the Cowboys need to make sure that Moore does not get his revenge. Against a poor Chargers defense, Mike McCarthy needs to prove he made the right choice in replacing Moore with himself.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook the Cowboys are 1.5-point favorites on the road.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Let’s see how the BTB staff picked the game.

Here are their thoughts on why they made their pick.

Dave Halprin: The Cowboys need this win badly for so many reasons. They will get it and cover the measly 1.5-point spread. A bad Chargers defense will be the key as the Cowboys defense clamps down on Moore’s offense.

Matt Holleran: This game is going to feature some fireworks. I see both the Cowboys and Chargers moving the hall up and down the field tonight with ease in a game that sails over the total. Dak and the Cowboys get the ball last and the offense comes through in a big way. Dallas wins on a last-second field goal 30-27 and covers the 1.5-point spread.

Brian Martin: To cover the 1.5-point spread this week the Cowboys just have to win by a field goal. Fortunately for them they have Mr. Reliable, Brandon “Automatic” Aubrey, to lean on if need be to cover the spread. I don’t think it will come down to that though because I think Dallas will win by at least two scores.

RJ Ochoa: The line is so close to where a Cowboys win would just about ensure covering. I think Dallas bounces back after a long week of embarrassment. Give me them along the lines of 27-21, an easy cover.

David Howman: The Cowboys being favored to win just a week after a loss that has us all talking about falling skies is kind of the perfect encapsulation of this team. There’s legitimate reason to be down on them after the 49ers loss, but this is still a good team that can win games. I’m not expecting a blowout but I do think we’ll get the Cowboys winning by at least a field goal, giving them the cover.

Tom Ryle: I’m strictly in a wait and see state of mind. I also hate to be that guy, but I don’t have any confidence Dallas even wins. They have the talent, but coaching is very suspect, and there’s also reason to doubt their mental toughness. I think they come up short again and drop this opportunity to get right back in the thick of the NFC conversion.

OCC: The over/under for tonight’s game is 50.5, the highest total of any game in Week 6, so the betting market is expecting a high-scoring game. But will it be as tight as the -1.5 line for the Cowboys suggests? I think not. McCarthy is under a lot of scrutiny going into this game, so if ever there was a time to go all out on offense, this is it. The Cowboys should win this by a comfortable margin. If not, it’s time to move on from McCarthy (and it may be time to move on regardless).