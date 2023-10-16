The Cowboys are nearly an hour away from kicking off against the Chargers, hoping to score a bounce back win over Kellen Moore and a few other familiar faces before heading into their bye week. Now, we have a better idea of just who will be suiting up for the Cowboys in this one.

The name that jumps out the most is rookie running back Deuce Vaughn, who is inactive for the first time this year. Vaughn had been struggling in recent weeks in the limited snaps he was receiving, and it seems the coaching staff is going to give him time to develop now. Malik Davis was elevated from the practice squad earlier on Monday to fill the RB3 role tonight.

The decision to make Vaughn inactive also notably speaks to the team’s confidence in KaVontae Turpin’s health. Turpin suffered what was reported as a high ankle sprain in last week’s game, though Turpin categorized it as more of a low ankle sprain. After practicing this week, Turpin is active and ready to go.

Juanyeh Thomas is inactive after missing practice all week long with a hamstring injury. As a result, Israel Mukuamu is active tonight after being inactive the past few weeks. Joining Thomas on the inactive list are Noah Igbinoghene, Eric Scott Jr., Asim Richards, Viliami Fehoko, and Trey Lance, who is once again designated as the emergency quarterback.

As for the Chargers, they’ll be without starting safety Alohi Gilman for the second straight game. Other than that, they are fairly healthy and welcoming back running back Austin Ekeler in this game. Of note is former Cowboys receiver Simi Fehoko, who is inactive tonight after signing with the Chargers a few weeks ago. There had also been some attention on Joey Bosa but he will in fact be playing.