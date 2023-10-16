Cowboys MNF recap from social media covers the ups and downs of the huge win

On Monday Night Football in Week 6 of the regular season, the Dallas Cowboys took on the L.A. Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The Cowboys started off nervously as there were penalties at key points of the game and overall it was not a pretty game to watch. Most importantly though, the Cowboys got the edge to win an ugly game. Here’s a rundown of the game and reaction on social media as it happened.

Things started off heated, before the game and a melee broke out on the sideline.

Dante Fowler, Sam Williams and Mazi Smith were among Cowboys players in middle of today’s intersquad relations event with Chargers. Video via @espn.



Teams didn’t squabble once last summer in two joint practices. Didn’t get through a pregame warmup today. pic.twitter.com/guygFpgpPI — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 16, 2023

Cowboys score on their second offensive drive. Moving the ball well, not perfect, but great run by Dak Prescott for the score

RAYNE DAKOTA PRESCOTT WITH THE RUSHING TOUCHDOWN IT'S THE LEGGGSSSS — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 17, 2023

Huge to add that element back to the offense. Dak being able to use his legs is massive for this #DallasCowboys offense. — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) October 17, 2023

Michael Gallup has a series of drops in the game and looks slow.

It really might be time to sit Michael Gallup. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 17, 2023

Lots of penalties, and worse many of them pre-snap penalties.

I dunno what's more incredible - that the Cowboys keep incurring these dumb penalties, or that they keep getting off the field in spite of them. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) October 17, 2023

A confusing moment before halftime by Mike McCarthy. He opted to run the clock and kick the field goal.

So no one's going to explain what the hell just happened?



Cowboys had a chance to take a shot at the end zone and just settle for 3? Where'd the 5 seconds go? — David Helman (@davidhelman_) October 17, 2023

HALFTIME

Halftime.



How are we feeling? pic.twitter.com/FJMGdYfUOV — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) October 17, 2023

Dak Prescott halftime stats:



-Prescott is 15 for 20 in passing attempts (75% completion percentage) for 161 yards and a 98.1 QB rating.

-He also has 33 using yards in 4 attempts and 1 TD, averaging 8.3 yards per carry. — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) October 17, 2023

Chargers roll down field. Fourth-down play in the Cowboys redzone stopped by DaRon Bland. Important stop at this stage.

Cowboys burn a timeout because they had 12 defenders on the field for a second time tonight. Level of disorganization before the snap is embarrassing. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 17, 2023

Biggest play of the year on offense so far.

Dak Prescott is single-handedly keeping the Cowboys offense alive right now, what a play from him and finish from Pollard



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/9jHvYr8q3e — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 17, 2023

Brandin Cooks gets his first Dallas Cowboys touchdown.

The moment for which WR Brandin Cooks has waited. He's in the end zone for first time with Cowboys, and they take a touchdown lead in fourth quarter. It's 17-10 with 11:19 left in fourth. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 17, 2023

Punt play in the fourth quarter, recovered by the L.A. Chargers which led to the touchdown to tie it up.

Chargers recover the muffed punt after challenging the call on the field.



: #DALvsLAC on ESPN/ABC

: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/cKH8Z3jhNB pic.twitter.com/s5peVRravt — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2023

The play is overturned and the Chargers get the ball at the Cowboys 20. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) October 17, 2023

Brandon Aubrey gives the Cowboys the lead.

#Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey continues to be perfect on the season in field goal attempts.



Dallas makes it 20-17.#DallasCowboys — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) October 17, 2023

After throwing for two touchdowns, Dak Prescott has now thrown a touchdown against all other 31 NFL opponents. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) October 17, 2023

Stephon Gilmore ends the game with a catch.

STEPHON GILMORE SEALS THE WIN WITH A PICK#DALvsLAC pic.twitter.com/32L5CtBPde — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2023

STEPHON GILMORE INTERCEPTION!!!!!



COWBOYS WIN!!!! — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 17, 2023

MICAH THEN GILMORE FOR THE W!!



Defense comes up HUGE when it counted most. Big time road win — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) October 17, 2023

Monday Night Football recap: pic.twitter.com/SSoY7rx5ZC — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) October 17, 2023

It wasn’t perfect. Lots to take away from this game.

Inconsistent play calling, inconsistent officiating, inconsistent execution.



But in an ugly game, the Cowboys win!#Dallas #Cowboys — Mike Poland (@kenfigkowboy) October 17, 2023

Dak carried the offense tonight — LP Cruz (@SDQFlightCrew) October 17, 2023

Dak. CeeDee. Parsons. Lawrence. Gilmore. All five made huge plays to win this game. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 17, 2023

Cowboys' first sack and first interception of the night come on consecutive plays. The knockout blows. Dallas about to enter its bye week with a 4-2 record. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 17, 2023

This was one night the two big trades of the offseason paid off for the Cowboys as Brandin Cooks had a TD and a couple of other important catches and Stephon Gilmore sealed the game with his pick.



Well done, Will McClay. — Tom Ryle, regular season Cowboys junkie (@TomRyleBTB) October 17, 2023

CeeDee Lamb had himself a day.

CEEDEE LAMB.



7 catches on 7 targets for 117 yards pic.twitter.com/V5pWxhSeb0 — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2023

Dak Prescott put the team on his back. Led the team in rushing.