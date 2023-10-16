 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys MNF recap from social media covers the ups and downs of the huge win

A round-up of the social media reaction to the Cowboys win over the Chargers.

By Mike Poland
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On Monday Night Football in Week 6 of the regular season, the Dallas Cowboys took on the L.A. Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The Cowboys started off nervously as there were penalties at key points of the game and overall it was not a pretty game to watch. Most importantly though, the Cowboys got the edge to win an ugly game. Here’s a rundown of the game and reaction on social media as it happened.

Things started off heated, before the game and a melee broke out on the sideline.

Cowboys score on their second offensive drive. Moving the ball well, not perfect, but great run by Dak Prescott for the score

Michael Gallup has a series of drops in the game and looks slow.

Lots of penalties, and worse many of them pre-snap penalties.

A confusing moment before halftime by Mike McCarthy. He opted to run the clock and kick the field goal.

HALFTIME

Chargers roll down field. Fourth-down play in the Cowboys redzone stopped by DaRon Bland. Important stop at this stage.

Biggest play of the year on offense so far.

Brandin Cooks gets his first Dallas Cowboys touchdown.

Punt play in the fourth quarter, recovered by the L.A. Chargers which led to the touchdown to tie it up.

Brandon Aubrey gives the Cowboys the lead.

Stephon Gilmore ends the game with a catch.

CeeDee Lamb had himself a day.

Dak Prescott put the team on his back. Led the team in rushing.

