 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Brandin Cooks scores first career touchdown with Dallas Cowboys

Brandin Cooks has finally scored a touchdown as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

By RJ Ochoa
/ new

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, 2023 NFL Week 6

View all 56 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys