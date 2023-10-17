It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, but they remained resilient and were able to pull off the 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. This was an important victory for them so that they could into their bye week on a high note instead of under a cloud of despair.

The bye week probably couldn't have come at a better time for the Dallas Cowboys. This team is banged up and in much need of some rest and recuperation. Hopefully they can do just that with a little time off and return an even better team for their Week 8 matchup against the other team from Los Angeles, the Rams.

Today, we are going to take a look back at this Week 6 matchup with Chargers to identify and discuss what the good, the bad, and the ugly was from this game. As always, feel free to share your thoughts on the subject as well.

THE GOOD - Finishing the fight

The Week 6 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers was the type of game the Dallas Cowboys have been known to let slip through their fingers, fortunately that wasn't the case Monday night. From beginning to end they showed a lot of resiliency by hanging in there and making plays when they were needed the most. It wasn't a pretty win or a dominant one like their other victories this season, however, these are the types of games that help with the team’s self-confidence and mental psyche. Hopefully it carries over for the rest of the year.

THE BAD - Penalties

The laundry was flying for both teams in this Monday night matchup, but the Cowboys particularly had a rough go of it. They were just one penalty shy of accumulating a dozen and unfortunately they seemed to come at the most inopportune times. They did the best to shoot themselves in the foot in this game and it nearly cost them the "W". This has been a reoccurring problem for the Cowboys over the years and doesn't look as if it will change anytime soon. The lack of accountability and self-discipline may be something they want to try to address during the bye week. Hopefully they can clean this up from here on out.

THE UGLY - Micah Parsons and Company

It doesn’t always have to be pretty to get the job done. The Cowboys defense had plenty of inopportune penalties, and gave up some big plays in crucial situations, it was kind of ugly at times. But overall, they limited a powerful Chargers offense, under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, to just 17 points, the Chargers lowest total of the season. And that was with Austin Ekeler in the lineup.

As Micah Parsons goes, the Cowboys defense typically goes as well. That seemed to be the case in this Week 6 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Parsons was creating pressure but couldn’t get home for the sack, but in the end when it mattered he was able to get a much-needed sack on QB Justin Herbert. Despite the inopportune penalties and big plays they gave up, this unit showed a resiliency throughout the game Monday night that inspires confidence they can continue to be the backbone of the team moving forward.