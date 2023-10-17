The Dallas Cowboys turned the momentum around on their season with a thrilling 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Getting to 4-2 on the season before they hit their bye is huge for the Cowboys, especially with the 49ers and Eagles finally losing.

Dallas is now on their bye as mentioned, and will have plenty of time to figure things out, like their penalty problem, but the rest of the NFC East will play on.

The Washington Commanders will go on the road to play the reeling New York Giants. The Commanders got themselves a crucial win in Week 6 over the Atlanta Falcons. They’ll now try to continue their momentum by beating the Giants and getting to 4-3 on the year. That actually puts them in competition for a Wild Card slot. The Giants already are looking like they are playing out the string and monitoring the mock draft.

The Commanders are two-point favorites in this game according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

In the game we really care about, the Philadelphia Eagles have a big game against the Miami Dolphins. This game will be on Sunday night in primetime. The Eagles are at home and are coming off their first loss of the year at the hands of the Cleveland Browns. Philly is 5-1 on the year, and the Dolphins are also 5-1. If the Dolphins can do the Cowboys a favor and win, then Dallas gets some help in their quest to catch the Eagles in the NFC East.

Draftkings Sportsbook has the Eagles as two-point favorites over the Dolphins.

Who you got in these two games? Will the Dolphins get the upset over the Eagles?