The Dallas Cowboys have reached their bye week, and even though it is early in the season, it’s probably a good time for it. The first six weeks of the 2023 season have felt very chaotic for Dallas. The Cowboys came out of the gate fast with two demolitions of the Giants and the Jets. Then the Cardinals bomb dropped, only to be followed by a blowout win over the Patriots.

In Week 5, the Cowboys were crushed in every possible way by the 49ers in what was supposedly a ‘measuring stick’ game. That sent the faith from the fans in the team tumbling. Finally, Dallas righted the ship somewhat with a hard-fought win over the Chargers on Monday night.

Mike McCarthy came out on top in the Kellen Moore revenge game, but the offense still had issues. Much credit has to go to Dan Quinn’s defense which held the high-powered Chargers offense in check for much of the game. On offense, Dak Prescott had a big rebound game and quieted the storm around him just a bit.

So now the Cowboys hit their bye and should get some rest, and then try to capitalize on their 4-2 start. We have one question for you during this time, are you confident in the direction of the team?

Vote in the poll then hit the comments and let us know.

