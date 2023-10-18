Trying to make sense of what’s real or not about the Dallas Cowboys.

CeeDee Lamb is back Overreaction or reality: Reality Cowboys two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb openly questioned the team’s offensive identity after the 42-10 debacle against the 49ers in the lead up to Monday night. He then spoke about how he and Prescott are going to have more direct communication. While he and Prescott will likely keep more of these conversations internal going forward, Lamb’s public complaints worked. He was successfully targeted on the first two plays of Dallas’ second drive, with gains of 11 and 23 yards. He finished with a game-high 117 receiving yards on seven catches. That wasn’t too far off from topping his combined yardage from Weeks 3-5. The Cowboys defense is back Overreaction or reality: Reality Holding a Chargers offense with quarterback Justin Herbert, running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Keenan Allen to 17 points, Los Angeles’ first game scoring under 20 all season, is a big deal. Even though the Cowboys only recorded one sack, All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons’ critical takedown of Herbert shortly before cornerback Stephon Gilmore hauled in the game-sealing interception, Dallas’ 47.6% pressure rate on Herbert was the highest he had faced all season. It was very apparent as Herbert missed multiple passes to open receivers after being flushed out of the pocket. Nothing was perfect for Dallas on Monday night, but its defense came the closest of any of its three units. As Parsons said in this moment after Gilmore’s clutch interception in the video, “We’re back.” It’s certainly hard to argue with him at the moment.

Are the Cowboys officially back on track heading into their bye week?

Micah Parsons used his platform to come to the defense of his quarterback.

Parsons took issue with how the media treats Prescott and the Cowboys after a game compared to their treatment of the Eagles, saying that Dallas is more harshly criticized than its division rivals. “I just don’t condone the bashing of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, and have the same energy for the Eagles. We want the same energy for everybody. Because there’s a whole bunch of bashing when it’s Dak Prescott, but not the same when it’s the Eagles,” said Parsons. The Eagles lost to the Jets in Week 6, their first loss of the season, and Parsons doesn’t feel the team was scrutinized heavily enough in the aftermath. He specifically called out Fox’s Emmanuel Acho, who said he’s “not worried” about the 49ers’ loss in Week 6 to the Browns due to the absences of Christian McCaffrey, who played and scored a touchdown before his exit, and Deebo Samuel. “The Browns were missing Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb. They were missing them key factors before the game even started. So why is it that we are just scrubs and we’re nobodies, that don’t deserve to be on the field and we’re just all talk, but there’s 100 excuses for these other teams.

It felt like the Cowboys offense was out of rhythm at times on Monday night.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a different assessment, during his weekly Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “I felt it was as disjointed or sloppy a game as — maybe that’s a strong word — for both sides,” Jones said. He went on to explain that the big penalties evened out, and he made the broader point that the league is set up for all things to even out. While there are aspects of the game aimed at achieving competitive balance, penalties should not be “evened out.” They should be called when they happen. If one side is committing more fouls than the other, it should not be even. Regardless, the Cowboys got the win last night. And it gets them to 4-2. Which is far better than 3-3, especially with the Cowboys entering the bye week.

