The Dallas Cowboys have the week off and that is good news for anyone looking to enjoy the fall weather that has finally decided to show up. While it is true that the Cowboys will not be in action this weekend, that does not mean that they should not be working at all.

In terms of on the field, the Cowboys have a lot of work to do in figuring out how to make their offense less stagnant. A lot of that falls on Mike McCarthy as the play-caller and head coach, but some of where improvement can be made could be with the tools at McCarthy’s disposal.

We are about two weeks away from the annual NFL trade deadline as it falls on October 31st this year (take the over on the amount of ways “spooky” will be worked into trades or trade discussions). Some people were upset that Dallas did not make a move at the deadline last year, but these people did not give them credit for trading for Johnathan Hankins a week before the deadline in 2022.

With a 4-2 record to their name and places for obvious improvement (linebacker, wide receiver and cornerback come to mind) the Cowboys are expected to be buyers, potentially in an aggressive manner, according to Jordan Schultz.

The Cowboys traded for Hankins last fall but were also active in the trade market over the offseason. Everybody remembers that they traded for Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks, two players who were quite important during Monday night’s win, but recall that they also dealt for Trey Lance during the preseason. Shortly after they sent Kelvin Joseph to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Noah Igbinoghene at final roster cutdowns.

We have seen that the Cowboys are not afraid to make trades as mentioned and so assuming they feel like they are a contender (as they should) they may look to shore up a position of need. Receiver is an option as mentioned but perhaps some cornerback help could go a longer way what with the Trevon Diggs injury suffered earlier in the season. Linebacker is also a very thin position.

As far as future draft capital to play with, remember that Dallas sent their 2024 fifth-rounder to the Kansas City Chiefs when they moved up to select Eric Scott Jr. a few months back. They still have plenty of things to work with though and could always include players in trades, although that seems a bit less likely.