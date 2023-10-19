The Dallas Cowboys enter the bye week with a 4-2 record through their first six games. They are coming off a nail-biting victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, a much needed win for the morale of the team heading forward.

Many teams would consider a 4-2 record as a successful start to their season. However, it could be argued that it has been somewhat of a disappointing start for the Cowboys. A team that some analysts and many fans thought was a contender to win the Super Bowl this season. After falling to the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers, those expectations took a hit.

While the Cowboys head into their bye week, reports surfaced on Wednesday that suggested that the Cowboys could be “buyers” on the October 31 NFL trade deadline.

Cowboys Expected to Be Buyers at Trade Deadline: @Schultz_Report pic.twitter.com/0JpanGtzKn — Maggie and Perloff (@MaggieandPerl) October 18, 2023

The Cowboys are in need of several positions on the team, after injuries have plagued them thus far. It would be wise of the Cowboys to be “all-in” at the deadline, adding a veteran or two that could fill positions of need. With the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles losing in upset fashion, it is even more apparent that the NFC is a winnable conference and the Cowboys should do what they can to achieve this. Sacrificing draft picks would be wise if they can make a deal that gives them an advantage over these two teams

Who do you think the Cowboys should target ahead of the deadline? Is there a player available that is worth trading a high-value draft pick for? How confident do you feel about this 4-2 Cowboys team heading into the bye? Let us know your thoughts in our open discussion below!