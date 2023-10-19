The Dallas Cowboys have already been pretty active this season acquiring players via trade and could be so once again ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline on October 31 according to Jordan Shultz.

Cowboys Expected to Be Buyers at Trade Deadline: @Schultz_Report pic.twitter.com/0JpanGtzKn — Maggie and Perloff (@MaggieandPerl) October 18, 2023

Whether that ends up being true or not, it might be a good idea to know potential players who could be on the trade block as well as why the Dallas Cowboys could be interested in them. Luckily for all of you, we’ve already done the groundwork.

Based on the positions the Dallas Cowboys could stand to upgrade, and the future compensation and salary-cap ramifications to complete these trades, below are the players we believe we should keep an eye on.

Cornerback

DaRon Bland has filled in admirably as Trevon Diggs’ injury replacement, but it’s pretty obvious he’s more comfortable as a nickel CB then he has on the outside. Jourdan Lewis has struggled in the slot since returning to playing full time. And, the depth behind them, or lack thereof, is thin to nonexistent as far as proven players are concerned. That could lead the Cowboys to the trade market for a potential upgrade.

Jaylon Johnson, Donte Jackson, and Kristian Fulton are players who are rumored to be on the trade block. All three could be placed on the outside opposite Stephon Gilmore, which would allow Bland to return to the slot where he’s more comfortable. To acquire either one of these three though it could require parting way with as high as a Day 2 pick next year.

Linebacker

LB Jordan Hicks, Minnesota Vikings

Despite recently signing Rashaad Evans to help replace Leighton Vander Esch while he’s on injured reserve with a strained neck injury, the Cowboys are still really thin at linebacker. If they are looking to bring in a more proven veteran to not only help stabilize the position, but upgrade it, Jordan Hicks could be the guy they target.

The 31-year-old already has a familiarity with the NFC East division having played the first four years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, and as an added bonus, he will become a free agent after the 2023 season. That’s the kind of stopgap player the Cowboys could be looking to acquire via trade to help them get through the remainder of the year.

Wide receiver

WR Terrace Marshall Jr., Carolina Panthers

WR Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears

WR Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals

WR Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders

WR Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Each one of the WRs listed above are rumored to be on the trade block, and as such, could be of interest to the Cowboys if they’re looking to further upgrade the position. Based on compensation and future salary-cap purposes though, we can probably rule out both of the Broncos receivers.

Of the more reasonable leftovers, they all would add a little something different to Dallas’ offense. Marshall is your prototypical outside receiver, Renfrow is a slot guy and former Pro Bowler, and Brown and Mooney are speedster field stretchers. The Cowboys could inquire if any of the lesser-priced ones could be had for a Day 3 pick.

Tight end

TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

TE Mike Gesicki, New England Patriots

TE Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals

Whether it’s the scheme, play-calling, or lack of trust from Dak Prescott, the Cowboys haven’t received a lot of production from the TE position through the first six weeks of the 2023 season. Adding a proven veteran like the names listed above before the trade deadline could improve said production.

Hunter Henry and Zack Ertz have the most proven track records as all-around TEs, but there’s some intrigue about Mike Gesicki as well due to his receiving ability, especially in the red zone. The Cowboys may not be ready to give up what it would take to get any of these players, but an inquiry would be worth it.