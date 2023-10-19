Tonight’s Thursday Night Football game features a cross-conference clash between the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Saints as 2-point favorites over the Jaguars.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Below some of the BTB staff made game picks using Tallysight. Check them out and the explanation for the picks.

(All picks and predictions were made prior to Trevor Lawrence’s official game status being announced.)

Dave Halprin: I’m betting on Trevor Lawrence playing, and betting on the Jags to win.

Tom Ryle: Wait, there’s football this week? My pick is basically a prediction of whether Trevor Lawrence will play or not. I was going to take the Saints until Lawrence started saying he would be on the field. He has to work out his knee before the game, so this could change. If he is good to go, and not limited by his sprain, the Jaguars should win a close one.

David Howman: The Trevor Lawrence injury really throws a wrench in all of this but honestly the Jaguars haven’t looked as good as I expected them to be even he was healthy. The Saints have a great defense, so even if Lawrence plays through his injury I don’t expect a big game from him. It’s also in New Orleans on a short week, so I’ll take the Saints to win 17-13

Matt Holleran: Trevor Lawrence looks like he is going to attempt to play, but I don’t trust him if he’s not at 100% against a very good Saints defense. New Orleans’ defense should be able to get some pressure on Lawrence and make him attempt to use his legs, which I’m not sure he’ll be able to do with the knee injury. I see this being a low-scoring matchup in which the Saints come out on top. Give me New Orleans, 20-17.

RJ Ochoa: It is strange to have the Jaguars playing anyone other than the Titans on Thursday Night Football. Entering the season I thought the Saints had a chance to be frisky given the quality of competition in the NFC South, but they are so boring. Give me Jacksonville and I am not looking back.

OCC: Go with a limping Lawrence? Or go with a recovered Carr? When in doubt, go with the home team. Saints for the win.

Brian Martin: Even with the unknown surrounding Trevor Lawrence’s availability, I really like the way the Jaguars have played here recently. I’m going to go with them in this Thursday night matchup, even though the Saints are difficult to beat on their home field turf.