 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys roster moves: Dallas works out 8 free agents on Wednesday

The Cowboys are making the most of their off time.

By Brandon_Loree
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys executive Stephen Jones always says player acquisition is 24/7, 365, so the team using their off time to evaluate other players should not be a surprise. On Wednesday, Dallas held a workout for eight free agents at their facility.

While no names of real note are on the list, the Cowboys could be looking to fill a spot on their practice squad. In practice, New York Giants offensive lineman Shane Lemieux suffered a torn biceps and will be placed on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, the Giants have claimed guard/center Sean Harlow off Dallas’ practice squad.

Harlow was active for just one game this season but was brought on as added depth when Tyler Biadasz and Zack Martin dealt with injuries earlier in the season.

The Cowboys recently added Rashaan Evans to their practice squad after bringing in linebackers to work out last week, so we could hear news of another signing this week if there’s anyone who stands out from this group.

G Chris Glaser

G Adam Pankey

  • Spent time with the Green Bay Packers in 2017, 2018 (Mike McCarthy connection).
  • Played with the Dolphins from 2019-2021.
  • Nine career game appearances, one NFL start.

G Lachavious Simmons

  • Spent time in Chicago with the Bears in 2021. Played in two games with one start.

T Badara Traore

LB Buddy Johnson

LB Davion Taylor

  • With the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and 2021.
  • 21 game appearances, starting seven games.
  • 51 career tackles, one tackle for loss.
  • Spent time this season with the Eagles, Bears, and was recently released by the Cardinals.

TE E.J. Jenkins

  • UDFA of the New York Jets in 2023.

TE Eric Saubert

  • Selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 NFL draft.
  • Falcons (2017-2018), Bears (2019), Jaguars (2020), Denver Broncos (2021-2022).
  • 74 career appearances, 15 NFL starts.
  • 33 career receptions, 280 yards, two touchdowns.
  • Recently with the Miami Dolphins before release.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys