Dallas Cowboys executive Stephen Jones always says player acquisition is 24/7, 365, so the team using their off time to evaluate other players should not be a surprise. On Wednesday, Dallas held a workout for eight free agents at their facility.

The Cowboys worked out 8 players on Wednesday: G Chris Glaser, G Adam Pankey, G Lachavious Simmons, T Badara Traore, LB Buddy Johnson, LB Davion Taylor, TE E.J. Jenkins and TE Eric Saubert. Normal bye-week activity to know who’s available, healthy, ready to play if needed. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 19, 2023

While no names of real note are on the list, the Cowboys could be looking to fill a spot on their practice squad. In practice, New York Giants offensive lineman Shane Lemieux suffered a torn biceps and will be placed on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, the Giants have claimed guard/center Sean Harlow off Dallas’ practice squad.

Harlow was active for just one game this season but was brought on as added depth when Tyler Biadasz and Zack Martin dealt with injuries earlier in the season.

The Cowboys recently added Rashaan Evans to their practice squad after bringing in linebackers to work out last week, so we could hear news of another signing this week if there’s anyone who stands out from this group.

G Chris Glaser

Recently spent time on the New York Jets practice squad.

G Adam Pankey

Spent time with the Green Bay Packers in 2017, 2018 (Mike McCarthy connection).

Played with the Dolphins from 2019-2021.

Nine career game appearances, one NFL start.

G Lachavious Simmons

Spent time in Chicago with the Bears in 2021. Played in two games with one start.

T Badara Traore

Played with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021; played with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022

Played in two career games.

LB Buddy Johnson

Selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth Round of the 2022 draft.

Spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans in 2022.

Was recently with the Chicago Bears.

Four career game appearances with two tackles.

LB Davion Taylor

With the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and 2021.

21 game appearances, starting seven games.

51 career tackles, one tackle for loss.

Spent time this season with the Eagles, Bears, and was recently released by the Cardinals.

TE E.J. Jenkins

UDFA of the New York Jets in 2023.

TE Eric Saubert