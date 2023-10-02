As we like to do after Cowboys wins, today we’re going to look at what fans of other NFL teams had to say while they were watching the Cowboys dismantle the New England Patriots.
Disclaimer: All quotes are taken directly from the open game threads from the SB Nation team sites as indicated in front of every comment. Some minor edits have been made to improve the overall legibility of the quotes and to satisfy the site guidelines of our board, but no other changes have been made, no commentary added.
One question I’ve received with increasing frequency is why there aren’t more comments from fans of the other 30 teams. Part of the answer is that unfortunately not every game generates a ton of comments on the other blogs. Often, when the Cowboys play in a Sunday afternoon slot for example, other fans are either busy watching their own team or debating how their own game ended, so there aren’t always a lot of comments about the Cowboys to be had.
Anyway, here we go with a recap of yesterday’s game in the words of Patriots fans, with a smattering of comments from Eagles, Giants, Jets, Packers, Lions, and Seahawks fans.
Enjoy.
|First Quarter
|Patriots
|Isn't it weird how Jerry Jones meddles non-stop in the draft, and still Dallas always drafts great talent? Jerry Jones is a better talent evaluator than BB and our entire front office.
|nbefor.belair | 16:26 EDT
|Patriots
|Patriots gonna have to score a lot today. No two ways about it.
|Mikesully131 | 16:27 EDT
|Jets
|Pats vaunted D steamrolled in the opening minutes.
|jet_veteran | 16:30 EDT
|They did the same thing to our vaunted D to be fair
|LawyerUp21$ | 17:15 EDT
|Patriots
|How do you come out flat in Dallas?
|Mikesully131 | 16:30 EDT
|Patriots
|Time out by BB. He’s just reminding them that the game has started.
|DreithVader | 16:32 EDT
|(10:52) B.Aubrey 23 yard field goal is GOOD
Cowboys 3 - Patriots 0
|Patriots
|At least we kept them out of the zone. C’mon Mac, answer for the Pats.
|Dan Lattrell | 16:34 EDT
|Patriots
|BEND BUT DON'T BREAK BABY!!!
|Phantom255x | 16:34 EDT
|Patriots
|The freaking Eagles game just ended. Now I gotta do like 8 mins of commercials before they'll flip to the Pats game.
|ghosthaus | 16:37 EDT
|Giants
|I cannot possibly hate Philly any more than I do right now.
|ItsmeWeejer | 16:38 EDT
|Give it time.
|roar13 | 16:45 EDT
|Wait till we play them.
|TheProShop | 17:00 EDT
|Hate is a bottomless pit that is only filled with more hate.
|TheGoldbricker | 17:47 EDT
|Patriots
|My friends are at this game… I am so jealous. This was our "Pats road game" this year. I could've drove to the game too...so pissed.
|ChestnutTrill | 16:41 EDT
|Drive now? How far are you ?
|Jagroop | 16:42 EDT
|8 hrs
|ChestnutTrill | 16:48 EDT
|Seahawks
|I wonder if the Cowboys players get tired of wearing the same uniform all year, year after year.
|BarcaloungerBill | 16:43 EDT
|(6:41) NE field goal is GOOD
Cowboys 3 - Patriots 3
|Patriots
|Pretty good start overall. Defense hopefully can force a turnover soon.
|Phantom255x | 16:43 EDT
|Patriots
|Dak will have 400 yards today.
|Challenger2013 | 16:46 EDT
|Patriots
|Pats are getting blown off the ball.
|Mikesully131 | 16:46 EDT
|Patriots
|We need a turnover or two or we're going to lose.
|napalmA5 | 16:47 EDT
|Patriots
|Dak saying “here we go” before every snap is gonna get pretty annoying.
|Joe_Danger | 16:48 EDT
|Patriots
|Why can't we have nice things?!
|stevethumb | 16:51 EDT
|We had it for 20 years straight.
|Swede in the South | 16:51 EDT
|True.
|stevethumb | 16:52 EDT
|(1:30) D.Prescott pass deep left to C.Lamb for 20 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
Cowboys 10 - Patriots 3
|Patriots
|Did the defense make the trip to Dallas this week?
|MD Pats Fan | 16:53 EDT
|Patriots
|Dak displays how to drop the ball in for an open receiver, unlike the Mac to Gesicki throw.
|nbefor.belair | 16:53 EDT
|Patriots
|Lamb could have 200 yards tonight if they want.
|nbefor.belair | 16:53 EDT
|Patriots
|It's official: The Patriots first seven picks of the 2022 draft are not playing today.
|IluvuMaryJane | 16:54 EDT
|Patriots
|So glad we've used all our stockpile of draft picks over the years to build up some good depth players on defense.........
|Pats062893 | 16:54 EDT
|Patriots
|I wish Fox would go back to showing the Eagles post-game.
|nbefor.belair | 16:56 EDT
|Patriots
|We are going to need to score a lot of points today.
|BirdStealsTheBall | 16:57 EDT
|Second Quarter
|(13:43 - 4th & 1) M.Jones up the middle to DAL 41 for no gain. Turnover on downs.
|Patriots
|And this game is over.
|Mikesully131 | 17:04 EDT
|Patriots
|FAIL
|nbefor.belair | 17:04 EDT
|Patriots
|If you are going to run that play, take Mac off the field and snap it to the RB. You are committed to that play by the formation.
|oldpatsfan23 | 17:06 EDT
|Eagles
|Mac Jones and the Pats just failed the brotherly shove. The Eagles prove again that it is their skill that makes the play successful, not the play itself.
|Your friendly optimistic Eagle | 17:06 EDT
|Patriots
|Can’t get one freaking yard and you brought Zeke in specifically for short-yardage situations?
|CeltsFanNH | 17:07 EDT
|(11:54) DAL punts
|Patriots
|Here's comes the offense. Do a shot every time you say "WTH was that?!"
|nbefor.belair | 17:12 EDT
|I’d probably pass out before the end of the game.
|Dan Lattrell | 17:13 EDT
|You’d be blitzed by halftime if you did that!
|Okes | 17:13 EDT
|Patriots
|Season defining drive here. We go down 17-3 if offense sputters here.
|BirdStealsTheBall | 17:14 EDT
|Nostradamus!
|tomrody | 17:15 EDT
|(11:09) M.Jones sacked at NE 8 (D.Fowler). FUMBLES, RECOVERED by DAL-L.Vander Esch, L.Vander Esch for 10 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
Cowboys 16 - Patriots 3
|Patriots
|Mac the Brainiac!
|Markie0372 | 17:14 EDT
|Patriots
|TV turned off, better things to do than watch this crap show.
|napalmA5 | 17:14 EDT
|Patriots
|Please sit Mac. You are doing a disservice to him by keeping him in the game.
|tomrody | 17:14 EDT
|Patriots
|Only down 2 possessions. At least we get the ball right back and hopefully in a better field position via the return than we just had.
|ChestnutTrill | 17:15 EDT
|TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Anger pass to C.Golston is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
Cowboys 18 - Patriots 3
|Patriots
|Lopdie dopdie doodie dope dope dope dope. Do do birds.
|Mikesully131 | 17:15 EDT
|Lions
|That was a pretty good fake by Dallas.
|Rampnasty | 17:15 EDT
|Patriots
|Why would Dallas show that play in this game? That was a nice looking fake, they should have saved it for a game when it mattered. This game is over. Seems like a waste of a nice gadget play.
|nbefor.belair | 17:17 EDT
|The whole league are taking these opportunities to dunk on the Pats and Belichick. No doubt they want to embarrass them for the whole game.
|Mikey679 | 17:19 EDT
|Patriots
|Dallas really determined to humiliate Belichick.
|Todger | 17:18 EDT
|It happens almost every week these days.
|MD Pats Fan | 17:18 EDT
|Patriots
|Dallas is having fun.
|BirdStealsTheBall | 17:20 EDT
|Patriots
|Back foot throw, almost an INT, nearly a pick-6. He needs to sit and think for a while.
|PatsFan71 | 17:17 EDT
|(9:36) NE punts
|Patriots
|At this point, it's probably better if Mac just implodes this year so we avoid signing him to a huge long term contract. He's absolutely not "the guy". Just move on already.
|nbefor.belair | 17:22 EDT
|Patriots
|Mac needs to take three months off, then quit.
|zeppage2 | 17:22 EDT
|Patriots
|You know it's bad when you're down 18-3 and you say at least they didn't get the pick 6 and go up 25-3.
|BirdStealsTheBall | 17:23 EDT
|Patriots
|I didn't expect this at all, but then, I am a homer.
|eastie Rich | 17:24 EDT
|Patriots
|40-10 beating inbound.
|CeltsFanNH | 17:26 EDT
|Patriots
|Where are the Pom Pom fans??
|Mikesully131 | 17:28 EDT
|They’re getting drowned out by the glum brigade.
|19CMA67 | 17:29 EDT
|(4:03) B.Aubrey 23 yard field goal is GOOD
Cowboys 21 - Patriots 3
|Patriots
|The optimists are maintaining radio silence.
|Todger | 17:32 EDT
|Patriots
|The safeties are making the tackle at the LOS. Lol.
|Mikesully131 | 17:37 EDT
|Two minute warning
|Patriots
|Most teams just lie back and say go ahead Mac, try to beat us, but the Cowboys are bringing the house almost every play and he can't figure out his ass from his elbow
|Bits_of_Real_Panther | 17:38 EDT
|Patriots
|Ok, ultra optimistic POV here: Score a TD here, then you get the ball to open the 2nd half, you score then and we are tied.
|CeltsFanNH | 17:39 EDT
|Patriots
|Greg Olsen is rightfully calling out how pathetic this operation is on offense. Even their best plays feel lucky.
|Phantom255x | 17:39 EDT
|(0:54) M.Jones INTERCEPTED by D.Bland, D.Bland for 54 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
Cowboys 28 - Patriots 3
|Patriots
|He is a turnover machine.
|Bits_of_Real_Panther | 17:41 EDT
|Patriots
|across the field
across your body
stupid stupid stupid throw
|ChestnutTrill | 17:41 EDT
|Patriots
|I really was wrong about this game. Really thought we had a legit chance at a W.
|oldpatsfan23 | 17:42 EDT
|Packers
|And that's likely a wrap on the Mac Jones "era" in NE.
|MCAction | 17:43 EDT
|Patriots
|Do we have to come out for the second half?
|nbefor.belair | 17:43 EDT
|Patriots
|Hey we still have 54 seconds left to put some more points on the board.
|BirdStealsTheBall | 17:44 EDT
|For which team?
|behindthesilkthong | 17:46 EDT
|Patriots
|28-3, boys....we know this score all too well, huh?
|ChestnutTrill | 17:44 EDT
|Patriots
|That slo-mo shot of BB was priceless Good ad for Excedrin.
|DreithVader | 17:44 EDT
|Jets
|The Hoodie is getting smacked all ovah Dallas.
|jet_veteran | 17:44 EDT
|Patriots
|28-3! Right where we want them.
|WmassSox | 17:44 EDT
|Patriots
|The Dallas D has outscored the Dallas O.
|tpr04 | 17:45 EDT
|Patriots
|Mac is killing us. Just play Zappe. We’re not winning either way.
|Victor Kermit Kiam's Close Shave | 17:46 EDT
|Patriots
|How embarrassed is Zeke right now?
|CeltsFanNH | 17:47 EDT
|Patriots
|Mac nearly with another pick 6. Yikes.
|TheRobNinkovichEra | 17:47 EDT
|Patriots
|This fool still on the field?
|Syntaxrage | 17:47 EDT
|Patriots
|Im getting Zach Wilson vibes from Mac Jones. Without any of the physical talent.
|tomrody | 17:48 EDT
|Patriots
|Jake Ferguson is better than any of our 3 TEs.
|stevethumb | 17:49 EDT
|Patriots
|Halftime! 15 minutes without a pick 6, defensive lapse, or 3-and-out.
|lascombes | 17:50 EDT
|End of half
|Patriots
|All week long the Pats media felt that the Patriots could upset the Cowboys ? Lol, I read it all and said huh
|Mikesully131 | 18:01 EDT
|Jets
|Remember when we used to say "eventually Brady will retire, Pats will will suck, and we'll make a run for the division"? Good times.
|jet_veteran | 18:02 EDT
|Patriots
|And THIS is the year I order Sunday Ticket?
|IluvuMaryJane | 18:04 EDT
|Third Quarter
|(11:43) M.Jones INTERCEPTED by D.Bland
|Patriots
|Lol, another INT.
|TheRobNinkovichEra | 18:13 EDT
|Patriots
|Mac Jones is just Zach Wilson without the arm strength.
|ThunderMonkee | 18:13 EDT
|Eagles
|Imagine what the Eagles' record would be right now if they were playing well.
|Varjak76 | 18:13 EDT
|Cowboys are 2-1 and have played better than us in 3 out of 4 games. As an Eagles fan, I'm concerned they're better than we are.
|slashsnake | 18:18 EDT
|No one cares what you think.
|season ticket holder 417 | 18:21 EDT
|Patriots
|I actually feel bad for Mac. He's done right?
|BirdStealsTheBall | 18:15 EDT
|Toast.
|Markie0372 | 18:15 EDT
|Burned toast.
|Dan Lattrell | 18:16 EDT
|Patriots
|A turnover factory. I like it. We should make a tee-shirt.
|DreithVader | 18:15 EDT
|Patriots
|It's a good thing I love my TV so much. Because otherwise I would have definitely thrown my remote at it right now.
|Phantom255x | 18:15 EDT
|Patriots
|He really is a wet noodle tosser.
|rod1776 | 18:15 EDT
|Patriots
|This is a mollywhopping on all sides of the ball.
|MD Pats Fan | 18:16 EDT
|Patriots
|At least the defense is getting a good cardio workout.
|DumpTruck617 | 18:21 EDT
|(7:42) B.Aubrey 33 yard field goal is GOOD
Cowboys 31 - Patriots 3
|Patriots
|Remember the days when the announcers would basically stop talking about our opponents, and just focus on the Pats for the last quarter of the game? I guess that feels like this.
|Switters76 | 18:25 EDT
|(6:08) NE punts
|Patriots
|Zappe up.
|Markie0372 | 18:31 EDT
|Patriots
|Mac looked relieved to be benched. Says a lot.
|Victor Kermit Kiam's Close Shave | 18:31 EDT
|Patriots
|The only QB worse than Mac is Zappe. Another QB with no arm and no talent. How do we find these bums?
|nbefor.belair | 18:32 EDT
|Patriots
|Some dude named Jake Ferguson has 8 catches for 77 yards against us. Now look, Ferguson is probably a good player, but still…
|Phantom255x | 18:33 EDT
|(3:41 - 4th & 3) D.Prescott sacked at NE 31. Turnover on downs.
|Patriots
|Celebrating down 31-3 is always a bad look.
|Challenger2013 | 18:36 EDT
|Patriots
|The defense has to celebrate any small victories considering the entirety of the situation.
|zeppage2 | 18:37 EDT
|(6:08) NE punts
|Patriots
|This is truly depressing.
|DreithVader | 18:45 EDT
|Patriots
|Based on what I am seeing in this half, I am glad I missed the 1st.
|Susan Fournier | 18:45 EDT
|Patriots
|So what's everyone here having for dinner?
|Phantom255x | 18:47 EDT
|I made some nice chicken, deglased with a nice wine and used that to cook up some mushrooms and onions.
|jcorye1 | 18:48 EDT
|Leftover pizza. Finishing up a Manhattan right now.
|nbefor.belair | 18:48 EDT
|Fourth Quarter
|Patriots
|Boy the Pats media all week long saying the Pats could upset Dallas today? Boy were they way off. My goodness.
|Mikesully131 | 18:49 EDT
|Patriots
|This is how top 5 picks materialize.
|Challenger2013 | 18:51 EDT
|Patriots
|Saints fans are saying they have a "get right game" coming up against New England. Sad how far we've fallen…
|Phantom255x | 18:52 EDT
|Eagles
|Cowboys beat the Giants 40-0
Beat the Jets 30-10
And are currently up 31-3 over the "genius" Patriots.
Not everything has to be hard.
|TeachMeHow2Dougie | 18:53 EDT
|You skipped one of their games.
|WiltsJunk | 19:01 EDT
|Correction 38-3 over the "genius" Patriots and counting.
|TeachMeHow2Dougie | 19:08 EDT
|Too reactionary for my taste. There's no Lombardi for early season performance. I'll worry about the Cowboys when we play them. Rather concentrate on our team in the meantime.
|fareastfan | 19:14 EDT
|Just shooting down the narrative that you can't blow out your opponents... As we did much of last year and our top competition is doing this year.
|TeachMeHow2Dougie | 19:17 EDT
|(12:30) DAL punts
|Patriots
|The Patriots couldn’t tackle a telephone pole.
|CeltsFanNH | 18:54 EDT
|Patriots
|Just want to point out, Zappe was put on waivers for any team to claim, and no one did. So I'd really pump the brakes on the Zappe Fever thing again.
|Phantom255x | 18:55 EDT
|(11:06) NE punts
|Patriots
|At this point I feel like I'm rubbernecking at the scene of an accident.
|BirdStealsTheBall | 18:57 EDT
|Patriots
|I see why we drafted a punter now. Really need him.
|tomrody | 18:57 EDT
|Patriots
|Germany might revoke the Patriots Passports.
|Challenger2013 | 19:00 EDT
|Soccer teams score more than we do.
|nbefor.belair | 19:01 EDT
|Patriots
|Cooper Rush is Dallas's backup QB...he would be our starter.
|stevethumb | 19:03 EDT
|Easily.
|rod1776 | 19:04 EDT
|(6:38) H.Luepke right guard for 3 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
Cowboys 38 - Patriots 3
|Patriots
|I live in Philly and play in a fantasy league with Eagles fans, so I drafted a joke team that was all Cowboys. My joke Cowboys team outscored my other regular fantasy team this week.
|ghosthaus | 19:08 EDT
|(4:03) NE field goal is No Good
|Patriots
|Our kicker sucks now too. Lol.
|nbefor.belair | 19:12 EDT
|Patriots
|And what's worse, it's Dallas that did this to the Pats.
|rod1776 | 19:14 EDT
|Patriots
|I swear Cowboys fans didn't even enjoy this game, it was so non-competitive. They've been quiet since the first quarter.
|nbefor.belair | 19:16 EDT
|The game lasted one quarter, that's the sad part.
|tomrody | 19:16 EDT
|Patriots
|I gotta say that slow mo shot of Bill running his hand down his face is amazing, 10/10.
|TheRobNinkovichEra | 19:24 EDT
