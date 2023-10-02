Second Quarter

(13:43 - 4th & 1) M.Jones up the middle to DAL 41 for no gain. Turnover on downs.

Patriots And this game is over.

Mikesully131 | 17:04 EDT

Patriots FAIL

nbefor.belair | 17:04 EDT

Patriots If you are going to run that play, take Mac off the field and snap it to the RB. You are committed to that play by the formation.

oldpatsfan23 | 17:06 EDT

Eagles Mac Jones and the Pats just failed the brotherly shove. The Eagles prove again that it is their skill that makes the play successful, not the play itself.

Your friendly optimistic Eagle | 17:06 EDT

Patriots Can’t get one freaking yard and you brought Zeke in specifically for short-yardage situations?

CeltsFanNH | 17:07 EDT

(11:54) DAL punts

Patriots Here's comes the offense. Do a shot every time you say "WTH was that?!"

nbefor.belair | 17:12 EDT

I’d probably pass out before the end of the game.

Dan Lattrell | 17:13 EDT

You’d be blitzed by halftime if you did that!

Okes | 17:13 EDT

Patriots Season defining drive here. We go down 17-3 if offense sputters here.

BirdStealsTheBall | 17:14 EDT

Nostradamus!

tomrody | 17:15 EDT

(11:09) M.Jones sacked at NE 8 (D.Fowler). FUMBLES, RECOVERED by DAL-L.Vander Esch, L.Vander Esch for 10 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

Cowboys 16 - Patriots 3

Patriots Mac the Brainiac!

Markie0372 | 17:14 EDT

Patriots TV turned off, better things to do than watch this crap show.

napalmA5 | 17:14 EDT

Patriots Please sit Mac. You are doing a disservice to him by keeping him in the game.

tomrody | 17:14 EDT

Patriots Only down 2 possessions. At least we get the ball right back and hopefully in a better field position via the return than we just had.

ChestnutTrill | 17:15 EDT

TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Anger pass to C.Golston is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

Cowboys 18 - Patriots 3

Patriots Lopdie dopdie doodie dope dope dope dope. Do do birds.

Mikesully131 | 17:15 EDT

Lions That was a pretty good fake by Dallas.

Rampnasty | 17:15 EDT

Patriots Why would Dallas show that play in this game? That was a nice looking fake, they should have saved it for a game when it mattered. This game is over. Seems like a waste of a nice gadget play.

nbefor.belair | 17:17 EDT

The whole league are taking these opportunities to dunk on the Pats and Belichick. No doubt they want to embarrass them for the whole game.

Mikey679 | 17:19 EDT

Patriots Dallas really determined to humiliate Belichick.

Todger | 17:18 EDT

It happens almost every week these days.

MD Pats Fan | 17:18 EDT

Patriots Dallas is having fun.

BirdStealsTheBall | 17:20 EDT

Patriots Back foot throw, almost an INT, nearly a pick-6. He needs to sit and think for a while.

PatsFan71 | 17:17 EDT

(9:36) NE punts

Patriots At this point, it's probably better if Mac just implodes this year so we avoid signing him to a huge long term contract. He's absolutely not "the guy". Just move on already.

nbefor.belair | 17:22 EDT

Patriots Mac needs to take three months off, then quit.

zeppage2 | 17:22 EDT

Patriots You know it's bad when you're down 18-3 and you say at least they didn't get the pick 6 and go up 25-3.

BirdStealsTheBall | 17:23 EDT

Patriots I didn't expect this at all, but then, I am a homer.

eastie Rich | 17:24 EDT

Patriots 40-10 beating inbound.

CeltsFanNH | 17:26 EDT

Patriots Where are the Pom Pom fans??

Mikesully131 | 17:28 EDT

They’re getting drowned out by the glum brigade.

19CMA67 | 17:29 EDT

(4:03) B.Aubrey 23 yard field goal is GOOD

Cowboys 21 - Patriots 3

Patriots The optimists are maintaining radio silence.

Todger | 17:32 EDT

Patriots The safeties are making the tackle at the LOS. Lol.

Mikesully131 | 17:37 EDT

Two minute warning

Patriots Most teams just lie back and say go ahead Mac, try to beat us, but the Cowboys are bringing the house almost every play and he can't figure out his ass from his elbow

Bits_of_Real_Panther | 17:38 EDT

Patriots Ok, ultra optimistic POV here: Score a TD here, then you get the ball to open the 2nd half, you score then and we are tied.

CeltsFanNH | 17:39 EDT

Patriots Greg Olsen is rightfully calling out how pathetic this operation is on offense. Even their best plays feel lucky.

Phantom255x | 17:39 EDT

(0:54) M.Jones INTERCEPTED by D.Bland, D.Bland for 54 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

Cowboys 28 - Patriots 3

Patriots He is a turnover machine.

Bits_of_Real_Panther | 17:41 EDT

Patriots across the field

across your body

stupid stupid stupid throw

ChestnutTrill | 17:41 EDT

Patriots I really was wrong about this game. Really thought we had a legit chance at a W.

oldpatsfan23 | 17:42 EDT

Packers And that's likely a wrap on the Mac Jones "era" in NE.

MCAction | 17:43 EDT

Patriots Do we have to come out for the second half?

nbefor.belair | 17:43 EDT

Patriots Hey we still have 54 seconds left to put some more points on the board.

BirdStealsTheBall | 17:44 EDT

For which team?

behindthesilkthong | 17:46 EDT

Patriots 28-3, boys....we know this score all too well, huh?

ChestnutTrill | 17:44 EDT

Patriots That slo-mo shot of BB was priceless Good ad for Excedrin.

DreithVader | 17:44 EDT

Jets The Hoodie is getting smacked all ovah Dallas.

jet_veteran | 17:44 EDT

Patriots 28-3! Right where we want them.

WmassSox | 17:44 EDT

Patriots The Dallas D has outscored the Dallas O.

tpr04 | 17:45 EDT

Patriots Mac is killing us. Just play Zappe. We’re not winning either way.

Victor Kermit Kiam's Close Shave | 17:46 EDT

Patriots How embarrassed is Zeke right now?

CeltsFanNH | 17:47 EDT

Patriots Mac nearly with another pick 6. Yikes.

TheRobNinkovichEra | 17:47 EDT

Patriots This fool still on the field?

Syntaxrage | 17:47 EDT

Patriots Im getting Zach Wilson vibes from Mac Jones. Without any of the physical talent.

tomrody | 17:48 EDT

Patriots Jake Ferguson is better than any of our 3 TEs.

stevethumb | 17:49 EDT

Patriots Halftime! 15 minutes without a pick 6, defensive lapse, or 3-and-out.

lascombes | 17:50 EDT

End of half

Patriots All week long the Pats media felt that the Patriots could upset the Cowboys ? Lol, I read it all and said huh

Mikesully131 | 18:01 EDT

Jets Remember when we used to say "eventually Brady will retire, Pats will will suck, and we'll make a run for the division"? Good times.

jet_veteran | 18:02 EDT

Patriots And THIS is the year I order Sunday Ticket?