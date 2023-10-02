The final game of Week 4 in the NFL features the Seattle Seahawks, and our good friends, the New York Giants. The Giants will be playing to stay relevant in the NFC East and the playoff chase, while the Seahawks are once again proving to be a viable team under QB Geno Smith.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook the Seahawks are two-point favorites on the road.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Let’s see how the BTB staff picked the game.

Here are their thoughts on why they made their pick.

Dave Halprin: It’s impossible to trust the Giants right now. The Seahawks are playing better, and I trust their QB more. Take Seattle to cover.

Matt Holleran: The Giants and Seahawks face off tonight in a game that may have some wild card implications down the stretch of the season. The Seahawks should be able to move the ball against the Giants’ defense, and I see that being the biggest difference-maker in this game. Geno Smith and Seattles’ offense put up 27 points in a win. Give me the Seahawks, 27-23.

RJ Ochoa: It is wild to me how close this game line is. The Giants have looked like a disaster in so many ways and the Seahawks have started to find their form. I’ll take Seattle and so so very comfortably, something a long the lines of 30-13.

David Howman: The Seahawks make an awful lot of sense in this one, but I still don’t fully trust them. They’ve looked very different in all three of their games, while the Giants are slowly creeping back to the scrappy team they were last year. I’ll still go with the Seahawks but I think this will be close.

Tom Ryle: This seems simple. The Seahawks are flexing some muscle, while the Giants are reeling a bit. Maybe my opinion is colored by a 40 point loss New York suffered, but I think Seattle wins by a couple of scores.

OCC: The Giants have a defensive passer rating of 96.2 and an offensive passer rating of just 69.9 for a Passer Rating Differential of -26.3. The Seahawks have a Passer Rating Differential of -0.5, which should tip the scales in their favor in this game.