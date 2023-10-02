The Dallas Cowboys got their bounce-back win, and in the process hoped to have regained their confidence, their mojo, their momentum or however you want to term it. A 38-3 romp over a coach like Bill Belichick will put some wind in your sails. But things only get harder.

Dallas has to play the San Francisco 49ers this coming Sunday night, and the Niners look like one of the very elite teams in the league. The Cowboys have lost twice in consecutive years to the 49ers in the playoffs, and will need all hands on deck to win this time.

Coach Mike McCarthy let us know the early prognosis of all hands being on deck today when he discussed the Cowboys injuries.

Rico Dowdle missed much of the Pats game and we learned he has a bruised hip. At the same time, Zack Martin is dealing with a bruised quadricep injury.

McCarthy did speak and noted that they could be part of the rehab group on Wednesday and have not been ruled out of the game.

McCarthy also noted that Tyron Smith is improving and could practice this week.

The Lion, Micah Parsons, was seen hobbling some during the Pats game, but continued to play. He doesn’t look like an issue for Sunday.