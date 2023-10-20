The Dallas Cowboys are taking a brief step away from the game to rest up and recuperate and we thought we would do the same by doing a way-to-early 2024 mock draft. It doesn't mean we are switching our focus towards the future of the organization, instead it's more like we are taking a break to take a peek at what could possibly lie ahead.

Today, we are going to use Pro Football Focus' mock draft simulator for this exercise. To keep this as realistic as possible, we tried to keep in mind the positions they could target on draft day based on future roster needs and the players who will be hitting free agency after the end of the season. Keep in mind, this is meant for purely entertainment purposes.

CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State

Trevon Diggs will be returning from a season-ending knee injury, but both Stephon Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis will be free agents. Other than DaRon Bland, there is little to no proven depth at the cornerback position heading into 2024. That could make CB a top priority in next year's NFL draft and Denzel Burke would definitely fit the bill.

At 6'1", 190-pounds, the Ohio State CB fits the size parameters Dan Quinn likes in his outside defenders. And, whether it's in press-man, off-man, or zone coverage, Burke would also be as close to an ideal schematic fit in Quinn's defense as well. If that wasn't enough, he also checks the box in run support as well. All in all, this would be a no-brainer selection.

CB: Denzel Burke, Ohio State



- 8 forced incompletions (T-most in P5)

- Only allowed 11 catches on 26 catches

- 40.4 passer rating when targetedpic.twitter.com/2peaagI8cp — Max Chadwick (@MaxChadwickCFB) October 11, 2023

RB Trey Benson, Florida State

Running back could be one of the positions Dallas could afford to go younger/cheaper next season considering the money they are expected to pay out for extensions to some of their key players. While re-signing Tony Pollard or Rico Dowdle, both of whom will be free agents, can't be necessarily ruled out, finding a new RB1 could be the way they decide to go.

Trey Benson is someone who could be a strong possibility for the Cowboys if they decide to draft an RB early. He is arguably the most complete and talented backs in the entire 2024 draft class. He could step in as the starter from Day 1 with little to no loss in production. Pair him with Deuce Vaughn or Malik Davis and Dallas would once again have a solid RB duo.

That’s 6’1”, 223 of Trey Benson reaching 22.0 mph on this 85-yard TD run.



That’s unfair. pic.twitter.com/zRASRicEvo — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 11, 2023

OG Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Tyler Biadasz will become a free agent after the 2023 season, Zack Martin isn't getting any younger, and Tyler Smith could be kicking outside once again as Tyron Smith's replacement at left tackle next year. The depth behind all three is pretty much nonexistent right now and will be even more so heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, which could make it a priority.

Cooper Beebe checks a lot of boxes the Cowboys typically look for in their offensive lineman. During his time in Kansas State he's pretty much played every OL position except center and we all know how much Dallas loves that kind of position flex. He could be a plug-and-play LG next to Tyler Smith, forming a scary mauling duo on the left side of the OL.