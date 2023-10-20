The Dallas Cowboys got a huge win over the Los Angeles Chargers last Monday, and that victory was a big relief to the Cowboys, and their fans. The team, and the fanbase, seemed shell-shocked after the San Francisco 49ers just destroyed them 42-10. That supposed ‘measuring stick’ game showed that the Cowboys were nowhere close to measuring up. The Cowboys needed something to turn the momentum around before hitting the bye week.

The did go on the road in a primetime game and get a 20-17 win in a mistake-filled game versus the Chargers. They managed to improve their fortunes in the red zone in that game, but the offense still had problems establishing any kind of running game, and Dak Prescott was under fire on just about every dropback. Mike McCarthy’s Texas Coast offense still has plenty of work to do. Then there were the penalties. Sheesh.

So even with a Dak Prescott bounce-back game, Mike McCarthy’s team still leaves questions about its future after the bye week. And the fanbase is right there with the questions. Prior to the game, the percentage of fans who were confident in the direction of the franchise was only 8%.

After the Chargers victory, that moved up to 34%, but that is still really low in the confidence department.

So we have to wait out the bye week until the Cowboys get back into the arena with the Los Angeles Rams. Until then, what are your thoughts on the direction of the team and what changes would you make to the franchise?

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.