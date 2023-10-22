If there was any doubt about the contractual status of quarterback Dak Prescott and whether or not he was in the team’s future plans, Stephen Jones made their intentions with Prescott clear.

“He’s under contract now, but we’d like to do this after the season.” Jones told Russini. “Once the season is over, we will focus on that. Dak will be our quarterback.” The 30-year-old Prescott, a two-time Pro Bowler, has completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 1,333 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions through six games this year. The Cowboys have maintained the same position on Prescott for quite some time. Team owner Jerry Jones said before the season that the team is committed to Prescott during an interview on 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ” (h/t Victoria Hernandez of USA Today). “Those contracts, those types of numbers, especially the big ones, you live with constantly. They’re always on your mind. There’s never a time where it goes away. Because you’ve got to make the entire thing fit. And so, it’s on the mind of a player decision in the middle of the year. It’s just a fundamental. We expect Dak to be with us a long time and yeah, we’re always working around it with several machinations of numbers that would work.” A contract extension would certainly behoove the Cowboys from a cap perspective. Prescott counts for nearly $60 million against the cap in 2024, per Over the Cap. A reworked deal could push some of that money to future years and ease that burden.

Michael Gallup and his contract have drawn the ire of several Cowboys fans recently. His inconsistent performance has drawn negative critique. However, if Gallup can reverse his trajectory along with some other teammates, it could make a difference for the Cowboys after their bye week.

MICHAEL GALLUP’S SUPPORTERS ARE DECLINING EACH WEEK This one is tough, everybody. I’ve been an enormous supporter of Michael Gallup for a while now. I’ve projected that he would be one of the top offensive players on this team, but he has yet to be that consistently. For the record, I’m not saying Michael Gallup needs to be benched or anything like that. But if the six-year receiver out of Colorado State has another level he can reach, now is the time to level up. Initially, he was the odd man out as far as targets were concerned. In the first two games, he was targeted four times. In the next two games, 11 receptions on 13 targets. We thought he was turning the corner, and the arrow was beginning to point upward. However, in his last two games, five receptions on 15 targets. That won’t get the job done for a number 2/3 wide receiver in the NFL. More teams will take CeeDee Lamb away. You can guarantee it’s coming. Lamb is Dak Prescott’s safety blanket, and opposing teams won’t let him get comfortable. Dallas plays a lot of 3-wide receiver sets. Brandin Cooks has 230 snaps to Gallup’s 280 snaps. There is minimal disparity there. It’s the Jalens that we need to start considering. I included an “s” on Jalen because I’m referring to Tolbert and Brooks. Not to mention, KaVontae Turpin is chomping at the bit to get more snaps. The consistency for Michael may get to a place where we all expect. Giving the younger guys more snaps may be a good idea if not.

Here’s a look at old faces in new spaces. Some are faring well, and others not so much.

4. Former Cowboy who’s starring: Conor McGovern McGovern didn’t do himself any favors on his way out of Dallas. After inking a three-year, $22.35 million contract with the Bills, McGovern admitted he made up his mind about leaving the Cowboys before the 2022 season started. Perhaps the writing was on the wall, but McGovern, a Pennsylvania native, revealed he had Buffalo circled as a dream desitination in free agency. Personal feelings aside, McGovern’s been rock-solid for Buffalo. He’s playing over 95% of the offensive snaps and is thriving in pass protection. According to Pro Football Focus, McGovern has allowed eight pressures and one sack on 244 pass-block snaps. His 75.8 pass-block grade is sixth among guards who’ve played at least 100 snaps in pass pro. His run blocking needs improvement, but the fact he’s helped keep Josh Allen upright means he’s doing what he was paid to. 3. Former Cowboy who’s starring: Dalton Schultz The Cowboys let Schultz walk as a free agent, but they reportedly made him a multiyear offer during the 2022 season that he turned down. He signed a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Texans to be rookie QB C.J. Stroud’s security blanket. Schultz endured a slow start to the season, but that was to be expected as Stroud developed chemistry with his new pass-catchers. From Weeks 1-3, Schultz logged a combined 7 catches for 47 yards and zero touchdowns. In the three games since, Schultz has enjoyed a breakout: · Week 4: 3 catches for 42 yards, 1 TD · Week 5: 7 catches for 65 yards, 1 TD · Week 6: 4 catches for 61 yards, 1 TD That’s three straight games with a TD for Schultz. While the media is off-base proclaiming Dallas misses Ezekiel Elliott in the red zone, the team absolutely misses Schultz in that regard. He’s a fantastic red zone weapon and looks to be an excellent fit in Houston. He’ll sign a decently-sized contract in the offseason assuming he continues to perform at this level.

One of the more memorable rises to fame in the history of the Dallas Cowboys belongs to Tony Romo. You can re-live the ascension of Romo’s career in a new documentary.

The life story of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was always made for Hollywood. Rising through the ranks of undrafted free agency to becoming the starting quarterback for America’s Team is about as Cinderella-story as it gets in the National Football League. There is perhaps no more recognizable position in sports than the signal-caller with a star on his helmet, a post that Romo held as the team’s starter for a decade and change. As a result of the attention that Romo experienced while the Cowboys quarterback, his story has been told many times and by many different people; however, a new take on his story has dropped by way of ZGN Productions. They put together a documentary, Now or Never: A Tony Romo Story, that premiered on digital on Friday. The film is available for purchase or rent on any of the platforms that you see in the graphic. You can also follow ZGN Productions or the documentary itself on Instagram at the handles in the image. I’ve interviewed the director of the documentary, Chris Hanna, twice recently and can say that the story of how they made it is quite the tale in and of itself. What began as a dream for Hanna became a reality only to face all sorts of trials along the way. You can hear him tell his side of everything that he and his team went through in our conversation from late August.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Brandon Loree, David Howman, Brandon Clements and Chris Halling

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Joey Ickes

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.