The Dallas Cowboys know who their quarterback will be for the foreseeable future—Rayne Dakota Prescott. Entering his eighth season in a Cowboys uniform, Prescott will finish 2023 with one year left on the four-year extension he signed in 2021. Unfortunately for the front office, that final year comes at a high cost.

On his current deal, Prescott will have almost a $60 million hit against the 2024 salary cap. NFL Insider Diana Russini of The Athletic says the Cowboys see a new contract extension with their franchise signal-caller could be the solution.

Through the ups and downs, Prescott has consistently had the organization’s support. With that in mind, when will the Cowboys extend Prescott’s contract? Cowboys executive Stephen Jones told me while walking out of the Omni Hotel this week, “He’s under contract now, but we’d like to do this after the season. Once the season is over, we will focus on that. Dak will be our quarterback.”

Russini also points out the $60 million cap hit would be on the wrong side of an NFL record, and Prescott has a no-trade, no-tag clause in his contract.

Prescott has been highly productive in Dallas during the regular season, leading the team to a 65-38 record, but with a 2-4 playoff record. The two playoff wins have never gotten the Cowboys to an NFC Championship season, a long-running problem for the franchise. Hopefully, that will change in 2023.

The Cowboys finally have the best defense during Prescott’s tenure at quarterback. Still, bad losses to the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers don’t give Cowboys fans much confidence in rewriting a 27-year drought NFC Championship/Super Bowl drought.

It will be an interesting final three months of the season as the calendar approaches November, with Dallas taking on some of the top powerhouses of the NFL. Between now and the end of the year, the Cowboys will play the Philadelphia Eagles twice, the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Detroit Lions.

Stephen Jones may want to extend Dak Prescott this offseason, but they might already have their answer come January or February. Hopefully, for No. 4, he’ll be on the right side of Cowboys history.