The Dallas Cowboys have the week off which has provided for a nice opportunity to sit back, relax and watch all of the Sunday NFL action without any sort of stress involved. While this is the case, we are always doing what we can to pay attention to things that are relevant and/or valuable to America’s Team.

Getting a bit more specific, we are about a week away from the NFL trade deadline which is on Halloween this year. We have spent the last week or so discussing some names that the Cowboys could/should be paying attention to and several of them just provided another opportunity for assessment.

Here are four players who the Cowboys could potentially be considering acquiring in a trade and how they fared on Sunday afternoon.

New England Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne

Sunday stat line: 7 targets, 6 receptions, 63 yards, 1 TD

One of the top needs for the Cowboys right now, as will be evidenced with more names listed, is at the wide receiver position. In a perfect world Dallas would get better play out of Michael Gallup and/or get Jalen Tolbert involved, but for now we will continue forward with the position as one of interest.

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne is a name that makes sense for a variety of reasons. He is fast and shifty which helps create separation, plus he is in a contract year this season which means there is always an opportunity that he could sign a deal in the offseason that would lead to Dallas receiving a future compensatory pick.

Bourne actually had an impressive outing as the Patriots upset the Buffalo Bills. He scored a touchdown that gave the Pats a lead that they would give up and later take back, but a big reason for the drama after it was a pass that hit his hands wound up as a turnover.

All told Bourne was a highly productive player for the Patriots on a day that they pulled off an impressive win. His stock certainly rose.

Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow

Sunday stat line: 3 targets, 2 receptions, 14 yards

Perhaps the most-referenced name for the Cowboys to consider trading for has been Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Conspiracy theorists will look at Renfrow’s low utilization on Sunday as a sign that the Raiders did not want to compromise his status with an unfortunate injury which would suggest that they are looking to move on. Whether or not that was the case on Sunday, the Raiders losing the game to drop to 3-4 certainly pushed them closer in the direction of selling off assets.

Renfrow would make a great option for the Cowboys and serve as another fast wideout that could win immediately and create separation. Imagining him in an offense with CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks is certainly a lot of fun.

Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams

Sunday stat line: 11 targets, 7 receptions, 57 yards

We are only mentioning this because he played in the same game as Renfrow and because the Raiders look like a disaster as noted which might actually mean that Davante Adams gets dealt.

If that does happen it is hard to envision the Raiders sending their top wide receiver to the Cowboys for the second time in six seasons. Adams would by far cost the most of all players who we are talking about here which is likely a reason why he doesn’t wind up on the Cowboys, plus his 11 targets show that the Raiders were trying to appease him by feeding him the ball more.

On the subject of his work, Adams dropped what looked to be an easy touchdown which was obviously a tough scene after asking to be used more as mentioned. He remains one of the best wide receivers in the game, even if Sunday’s work wasn’t his most robust.

Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson

Sunday stat line: 2 PBUs, 2 interceptions, 1 touchdown

Everyone wants to talk about Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II as the corner that Dallas should target, but Jaylon Johnson of the Chicago Bears is a name that makes a lot of sense. I brought him up in a video that we dropped on our YouTube Channel as far as trade candidates for the Cowboys to consider.

If anybody upped their price on Sunday it was certainly Jaylon Johnson. He had not one, but two interceptions; the first of which he took back for a touchdown.

Johnson, like Kendrick Bourne, is in a contract year so the Cowboys could/would be trading for him for potentially only 11 regular season games (and hopefully more) of service. Obviously Dallas could look to re-sign him themselves and have a cornerback group of Johnson, Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland in the future, but that is a conversation for another day.