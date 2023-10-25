Last game against the Los Angeles Chargers, everything clicked for the Dallas Cowboys from a fantasy perspective. Dak Prescott played mistake-free football, and Tony Pollard was heavily involved in the passing game. That said, the offense still has some issues that need to be sorted out and should have some solutions coming out of their bye week, plus a few new wrinkles.

Dallas faces yet another Los Angeles opponent this week, the Rams. The Rams come into Dallas having lost two of their last three games, while the Cowboys look to make a push in the NFC standings coming out of the bye. Here is your fantasy advice for your Dallas Cowboys this week.

QB Dak Prescott, Start ‘em

In week seven against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Rams allowed Kenny Pickett to complete nearly 70 percent (17 for 25) of his passes against their defense, and the Rams did little to slow down Pickett, who posted 9.2 yards per attempt, the highest of this season. Expect the Cowboys to attack the Rams’ secondary after cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon struggled last week.

If Dak Prescott can continue to feature his mobility as he did last week, he raises his fantasy floor in this matchup. Los Angeles has allowed dual-threat quarterbacks like Anthony Richardson, Joshua Dobbs, and Jalen Hurts an average of over 50 yards rushing in their respective contests. Start Prescott this week because the options on the waiver wire are bleak. Russell Wilson (available in 51% of Yahoo leagues) and Baker Mayfield (available in 32% of Yahoo leagues) are in terrible matchups this week against Buffalo and Kansas City.

RB Tony Pollard, start ‘em

Pollard’s value as a receiver and his big-play potential is high. Last week, Pollard’s 60-yard catch and run against the Chargers was a reminder of the explosiveness he still possesses. Pollard is still commanding RB1 volume with no other runner in the backfield taking a significant amount of carries behind him.

Pollard is averaging a shade under five targets per game, catching six targets for 80 yards last week. The Rams yielding rushing yards to mobile quarterbacks, and they’ve also given up yards to the quarterbacks’ backfield partners. In games against the Steelers, Colts, Eagles, and Cardinals, the Rams have 84 yards per game to running backs. Regarding the red zone area, Pollard is second in the NFL in red zone touches for running backs. Start Pollard with confidence this week.

WR CeeDee Lamb, Start ‘em

Ask, and you shall receive. CeeDee Lamb’s grumbling from a lack of involvement in the Cowboys’ offense was satisfied. Lamb made good on his chances, catching all seven of his targets. For the Cowboys, it’s simple. Good things will happen when the ball is thrown CeeDee Lamb’s way. Lamb has an 81% catch rate this year, which is the highest of his career.

According to playerprofiler.com, Lamb has an 88.1% catchable target rate, which is the third-best in the NFL. Furthermore, Lamb is ranked fourth in route win rate. Lamb should be able to pick up where George Pickens left off against the Rams’ secondary. Timing routes and stop routes seemed to be effective against Witherspoon. If Lamb and Prescott can get on the same page, they should have a solid day in this matchup. Additionally, I’d recommend dropping Michael Gallup if he’s still on your roster and sitting Brandin Cooks this week.

TE Jake Ferguson, Sit ‘em

Despite being open and having a high rate of route participation, Jake Ferguson isn’t getting a sizeable number of targets. Head coach Mike McCarthy’s new-look offense has shied away from taking chances over the middle of the field and also taken opportunities from Jake Ferguson and the Cowboys’ tight ends. Ferguson had a favorable matchup for tight ends against the Chargers, and McCarthy inexplicably didn’t feature him.

When all data seems to insist on giving Ferguson targets, the Cowboys decide to go in the opposite direction. This week’s matchup will prove more difficult for Ferguson to find productivity against the Rams. Per lineups.com, Los Angeles is allowing under three receptions and forty yards per game to tight ends and still hasn’t allowed a touchdown to a tight end this season. Save yourself the disappointment and sit Ferguson this week.

DEF/ST, Sit ‘em

Although Matt Stafford and the Rams’ offense are prone to errors due to his six interceptions against seven passing touchdowns, the Rams can score points with their offensive weapons. The explosive potential of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp makes it hard to trust the Dallas defense outright in what could turn into a high-scoring contest. Los Angeles is ranked sixth in yards per game and ninth in red zone scoring efficiency.

Regarding the Cowboys’ special team units, don’t expect the Rams to provide KaVontae Turpin much to work with. Los Angeles presents a low kickoff return upside, having only allowed 65 in total on kickoffs. Take your chances with a defensive streaming option in Week 8, and there’s plenty to choose from. The Chargers have a matchup versus the Chicago Bears, who will likely again be without Justin Fields. Also, the Tennessee Titans face the Atlanta Falcons, who have an inconsistent, if not enigmatic, offense. Each of these defenses is widely available in most leagues.