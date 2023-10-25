Special teams seem to exist closer to the forefront of some fans’ minds when the Dallas Cowboys play the Los Angeles Rams. It’s probably because we still associate John Fassel with the Rams given he was their special teams coordinator before joining Mike McCarthy’s group in Dallas when it was first put together. Bones has brought in some of his old friends from the Rams while in Dallas and we have seen some crossover between the two as a result. Names like Greg Zuerlein, Jake McQuaide and Lirim Hajrullahu all check those boxes and for a while it seemed like punter Johnny Hekker might join them as well (he never has to date).

While his aggression was met with some backlash immediately overall, Fassel has really improved the team’s special teams group, but specifically has helped Dallas find success and stability at the kicker position, something they were struggling with when he arrived.

Brandon Aubrey is having a historic start to his NFL career

The Greg Zuerlein days at the beginning of the Fassel era were not exactly prosperous but ultimately the Cowboys did move on and deserve credit for doing so.

While the second stint that Dallas had with Brett Maher did not end well, he was a phenomenal kicker for them during the regular season last year. Credit is deserved by Fassel and his staff for giving Maher a second chance (although his first with them specifically) and helping him right the ship. Incidentally, Maher was released by the Rams this week ahead of their trip to AT&T Stadium.

The true star of John Fassel’s special teams prowess appears to be current kicker Brandon Aubrey. A complete and total unknown when Dallas brought him in over the offseason, he has developed into one of the more consistent kickers in the NFL right now.

Aubrey may have “only” played in six career games but his list of accomplishments in them are rather impressive (thanks to our friends at Stathead for the help). Consider that Aubrey is the only kicker in the Super Bowl era to attempt at least 16 field goals in his first six career games and make all of them. His success here is even funnier when you remember that he missed his first-ever kick, an extra point attempt in the initial moments of the season.

Sure, 16 field goals in six games is really specific. Plus, as many have noted when we have talked about Aubrey in the past, having as many field goal opportunities as he has had in his first six games isn’t exactly a good thing for the team as a whole. But that is not Aubrey’s fault.

However quickly he got here, Brandon Aubrey is approaching a potential NFL record. With 16 field goals made to start his career he is two shy of the all-time mark.

Most field goals made in a row to start an NFL career

2015 Travis Coons, 18

2014 Chandler Catanzaro, 17

2012 Kai Forbath, 17

If Aubrey is able to make his next two field goals then he will tie the record that has existed for almost eight years (Travis Coons set it in November of that year). Obviously three more would give it to Aubrey outright.

Whether or not Aubrey is able to climb higher on this list ultimately is not what matters most, though. The Cowboys, and John Fassel, deserve a lot of credit for finding him and sticking with him when a lot of people (hand raised) thought it was foolish and outlandish.

Good for them. Good for Brandon Aubrey.