The Dallas Cowboys returned to practice on Wednesday following their bye week. The bye couldn’t have come at a better time as the team prepares for a critical stretch of the season. Beginning Sunday, Dallas has five games in less than a month, including three against the NFC East. This week, the team prepares for a 1 PM ET game against the Los Angeles Rams.

#Cowboys initial injury report vs. Rams:



In other words, there isn’t one. pic.twitter.com/EuT02wlrPf — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 25, 2023

Head coach Mike McCarthy remarked this morning that all the 53 players on the roster would participate in today’s practice. One of those players was safety Juanyeh Thomas. Thomas was sidelined with a hamstring injury and missed practice in the week of preparation for the Los Angeles Chargers before being ruled out. Thomas practiced in full today. Other than Thomas, there are no other reported injuries. For the Cowboys, this is excellent news and hopefully the team’s injury status stays that way ahead of a grueling November stretch.