The Dallas Cowboys come out of their bye week with a 4-2 record through six games. While four wins in six games is nothing to be mad about, the team has shown some flaws. After letting go of former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore this offseason, the team decided to go with head coach Mike McCarthy as the team’s play-caller. This decision has not aged well throughout the beginning of the season. The offense currently averages 329.8 yards per game, 16th highest in the NFL. Most notably, QB Dak Prescott and the passing offense has taken a step back in production. The team currently averages 210 passing yards per game. 20th highest in the NFL.

McCarthy and the offense hope to turn things around coming out of their bye week, and being more productive on the offensive side of the ball. The team is slated to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Rams have had an up-and-down season through their first seven games, holding a 3-4 record. Their three wins have come against the Seattle Seahawks in week one, the Indianapolis Colts in week four, and the Arizona Cardinals in week six.

The Rams offense has been highlighted by rookie WR Puka Nacua through the first seven weeks. Nacua already has 58 receptions, 752 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. While he poses a threat for the Cowboys secondary, the team also has WR Cooper Kupp back healthy and looking dominant. Kupp and Nacua will pose a threat to this Dan Quinn defense in Dallas. It will be important that the pass rush can get early pressure on Rams QB Matt Stafford, making him uneasy in the pocket and not allowing him time to get comfortable. Due to the Rams being such a pass-heavy team, Micah Parsons and the defense should be in store for a big game.

What do you think is the key to the Cowboys beating the Rams on Sunday and improving their record to 5-2? What do you predict the score will be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.