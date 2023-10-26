While other top contenders have made moves, Dallas seems content with their current roster.

Jerry Jones is willing to make a move to improve the Dallas Cowboys before the trade deadline, but he doesn’t plan to initiate talks with other teams, he said Tuesday. “It will have to come our way. I don’t want to preclude it in any way, but it always does. ... The initiation of an opportunity to make a trade that would help us principally has to start over on the other end. That’s not showing a lack of aggressiveness, it’s just how it starts,” the Cowboys’ owner and general manager said during his weekly interview with “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. The trade deadline is Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. ET. Jones’ Cowboys return from their bye at 4-2 and in second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles (6-1), who made an impact trade Monday, acquiring safety Kevin Byard from the Tennessee Titans. Jones said of his team, “I like where we are with our personnel today. I’m not thinking in any way that we need to upgrade our roster.” That being said, Jones added that, “I would really extend to improve our team right now. ... Because I think we have a team that is a contender. So, I would do it right now.” “I have areas of the team that we could, if certain circumstances happen, that you might improve. Your best chance to get it done is when it comes by you and you grab it,” he said.

Dallas’ unwillingness to initiate trade talks is due in part to where the feel they currently stand.

If Jones’ sentiments about extending and waiting feel in conflict, welcome to the reality of how the Cowboys decision-maker often speaks. He wants fans to know that he feels good about his chances in the NFC — “We belong in the upper echelons,” he said Tuesday — while also guarding against feeling too good. “I’m not gonna say we belong on the field with San Fran and we haven’t played Philly,” Jones said. “I’m anticipating Philadelphia being what they look like, so I don’t want to go that far. But we’re in the upper echelon.” The Cowboys’ defense began the season with frenetic turnover performances in blowouts against the New York Giants and New York Jets. The New England Patriots, too, could not evade the stingy Dallas D. But a surprising loss to the Arizona Cardinals highlighted questions about Dallas’ run defense and red-zone offense. A 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 5 triggered flashbacks to the past two postseasons, when the Niners eliminated the Cowboys each time.

As they often do, the Cowboys Week 7 bye came at an opportune time for Dallas.

FRISCO, TX — It’s time for the Dallas Cowboys to get back to the grind after enjoying a needed bye week that saw them gain ground in the NFC. Sitting at 4-2 on the season, the Detroit Lions suffering a brutal loss to the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers sliding to a two-game losing streak made for a near-perfect weekend. Now just one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles and heading into that all-important matchup in Week 9, it’s first about making sure no one is overlooking the Los Angeles Rams. The good news is head coach Mike McCarthy is 11-5 as an NFL head coach following bye weeks, and he spoke on Wednesday about the biggest key to his success in that regard. “I think the first thing is rest and recovery,” said McCarthy. “Their ability to step away mentally and emotionally is probably the most important. And, physically, it’s good for all of them.” The latter is saying the least when considering the current health of the team. Entering their battle with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cowboys owned a laundry list of ailments on their injury report but, the recent additions to injured reserve notwithstanding (i.e., Leighton Vander Esch and C.J. Goodwin), that’s changed wildly as practice fires up this week. Juanyeh Thomas, the promising young safety, will return to full practice duties on Wednesday along with every single player on the active roster — inclusive of three starters on the offensive line who were playing through injury (Tyron Smith (knee), Tyler Biadasz (ankle) and Zack Martin (thigh)). The rest and recovery was needed, and it puts the Cowboys in great shape going forward.

The Cowboys wide receiver has yet to return to form two years after ACL injury.

With coach Mike McCarthy taking over the offensive play-calling duties for the Dallas Cowboys as the “Texas Coast Offense” was the headline-grabber of the offseason, Michael Gallup looked to be a big beneficiary of the change. As McCarthy’s new scheme emphasized quick, crisp throws to keep the chains moving, Gallup often did his best work on slant routes. Putting the two together seemed to be a recipe that could work well. But in his last two outings, Gallup has struggled. The receiver has just five receptions on 15 targets for 39 yards. Against the Los Angeles Chargers, he had 10 targets, but he caught just three balls. Receivers coach Robert Prince offered insight into Gallup’s up-and-down form through the season’s first six weeks. “You know, unfortunately, sometimes things don’t work out,” Prince said, “but we put MG out on the island out there, and he’s going to get press coverage, and we’re asking him to win those battles.” Gallup has caught 18 passes for 204 yards in his six games as the Cowboys will no doubt look at ways to get him going again over the bye week. As top guy CeeDee Lamb does his thing, many thought Gallup could return to the 2019 version that caught 66 passes for 1,107 yards. But that seems a long way away right now. There is still plenty of time left in the season for Gallup to rediscover his form, and he has shown he is still capable, as evidenced by his efforts against the Arizona Cardinals (6 catches for 92 yards) and the New England Patriots (5 for 60 yards).

Despite not being “buyers,” here are some potential ways the Cowboys could improve at the trade deadline.

LB reinforcement LB Josey Jewell, Denver Broncos While Payton said the Broncos “aren’t looking to do business” with their players before the trade deadline, they have already done so, flipping defensive lineman Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers and releasing outside linebacker Frank Clark. Josey Jewell, 28 years old, is an experienced inside linebacker (49 starts in 68 career games) and has some nice size on his frame, standing at 6-2, 236 pounds. He could be a nice add to their run defense, which could keep Bell more fresh for passing situations. Plus, he is in the final year of his contract, so Jones could probably acquire him on the cheap. CB reinforcement CB Roger McCreary, Tennessee Titans Calling the Tennessee Titans about the availability of second-year cornerback Roger McCreary, a 2022 second-round pick, wouldn’t hurt. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has had plenty of success extracting key players out of Nashville, so it would make sense for Jones to give it a go. McCreary could be the exact type of player Jones is looking for: one that could help the team now and later. He is only 23 years old, and is in the second year of his rookie deal, His 71.7 passer rating allowed in coverage this season ranks 34th among 75 players with 30 or more passes thrown their direction, but as the third outside corner on a defense with the most intense pass rush in the NFL (50.7% quarterback pressure rate, first in the NFL and no other team is at 45% or higher), McCreary could thrive. WR help for Prescott and Lamb WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos Courtland Sutton (43 targets) has been the most utilized pass-catcher in Denver’s offense this season, but the Broncos would be wise to attempt to flip him for more draft compensation given all they have surrendered to acquire Sean Payton and Russell Wilson. Sutton has five receiving touchdowns already this season, more than he had in each of the prior two seasons combined. At 6-4, 216 pounds, Sutton has the stature to be a strong red zone target, something the Cowboys desperately need in light of Michael Gallup’s struggles this season.

