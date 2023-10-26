Yesterday, the Dallas Cowboys gave their fans something to cheer for despite not having to play until Sunday afternoon against the Rams. At Wednesday’s practice, all of the players on the 53-man roster participated in practice. The lone player with an injury designation was Juanyeh Thomas, who practiced fully after missing Week 6’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cowboys almost had a clean bill of health after their second practice of the week, but there was one exception. Offensive tackle Tyron Smith was limited at practice with a neck injury. It’s something to pay attention to considering Smith was off the report yesterday.

Fun while it lasted.#Cowboys second injury report vs. Rams shows one addition: Tyron Smith limited with neck issue that's being treated with caution. pic.twitter.com/MwovvyWOeI — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 26, 2023

As for the Los Angeles Rams injury report, we’re still awaiting news on where they are regarding injuries after today’s practice. However, if yesterday is any indication, several of their players were on the injury report Wednesday. Speedy edge rusher Byron Young was limited with a knee injury yesterday. Young has three sacks this season and has a quick first step off the edge. His availability needs to be monitored as the week progresses. Also limited yesterday for the Rams were defensive tackle Larrell Murchison, Russ Yeast (hip), and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (Achilles).