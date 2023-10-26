Dallas Cowboys trade rumors: Jerry Jones continue to stir pot ahead of Tuesday deadline

There are five days to go until the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline, and until it has come and gone, life will exist for anything we can dream up in our minds. It seems that this is the way that Dallas Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones wants it to be as he has spent some time and energy this week keeping hope alive while not being overly forthcoming.

Thursday served as the latest example of Jerry stirring the pot of trade rumors as he showed up to Cowboys practice and offered a bit of commentary on where things stand.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones held court during practice. On Oct. 31 trade deadline: “I don’t see anything heated up to a level that would cause something to happen. …If we don’t do anything at this trade deadline, we’ve got a team, in my mind, that can get us where we want to go.” pic.twitter.com/gj9F3tq1HC — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 26, 2023

This particular comment makes it seem unlikely that Dallas will execute any sort of deal before Tuesday’s deadline. Jones seems confident in the current makeup of the roster if the Cowboys don’t do anything, keep in mind that they did deal for Johnathan Hankins a week before last year’s deadline (you can see all of the team’s recent trades right here).

But as noted, Jerry is not about to throw cold water on any idea or narrative involving his team. While he was pretty insistent that a trade will not materialize he also said that (paraphrasing) nothing is impossible if the math makes sense all the way around.

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones reiterated he is by nature active and a risk-taker when it comes to trading.



The NFL deadline is next Tuesday.

Jones: “We will trade, make no mistake about it. We will make a deal, but it's certainly got a high bar because I like our team.” pic.twitter.com/xlISfr67QO — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 26, 2023

If the Cowboys want to make a trade they could look to do so at positions like wide receiver, cornerback or linebacker. There are some who also want to see the team add a running back.

We will see if they wind up doing anything at all in just a handful of days.