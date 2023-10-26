 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Cowboys trade rumors: Jerry Jones continue to stir pot ahead of Tuesday deadline

Jerry Jones continues to keep things interesting ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

By RJ Ochoa
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

There are five days to go until the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline, and until it has come and gone, life will exist for anything we can dream up in our minds. It seems that this is the way that Dallas Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones wants it to be as he has spent some time and energy this week keeping hope alive while not being overly forthcoming.

Thursday served as the latest example of Jerry stirring the pot of trade rumors as he showed up to Cowboys practice and offered a bit of commentary on where things stand.

This particular comment makes it seem unlikely that Dallas will execute any sort of deal before Tuesday’s deadline. Jones seems confident in the current makeup of the roster if the Cowboys don’t do anything, keep in mind that they did deal for Johnathan Hankins a week before last year’s deadline (you can see all of the team’s recent trades right here).

But as noted, Jerry is not about to throw cold water on any idea or narrative involving his team. While he was pretty insistent that a trade will not materialize he also said that (paraphrasing) nothing is impossible if the math makes sense all the way around.

If the Cowboys want to make a trade they could look to do so at positions like wide receiver, cornerback or linebacker. There are some who also want to see the team add a running back.

We will see if they wind up doing anything at all in just a handful of days.

