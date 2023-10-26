We are getting close to the time that the Dallas Cowboys will play football again after getting a break on their bye week. Sunday they suit up to face the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is coming off a win over the Chargers in Week 6, and now have a record of 4-2. But that record isn’t instilling confidence in the fanbase.

Last week we wanted to know if you were confident in the direction the team is headed, and only 34% said they were confident. We asked it again this week, and basically nothing has changed. The number for this week is 33%

Even though the Cowboys are 4-2 and are just one loss away from the top record in the NFC, the fanbase is unconvinced. The 49ers game weighs heavy.

With the trade deadline approaching (Oct 31), we asked which position should the Cowboys try to upgrade if they made a trade. Even though Mike McCarthy’s offense has been the bigger issue this year, the votes were overwhelmingly for a defensive player. 39% for cornerback, and 37% for linebacker.

Those votes directly reflect the injury situation for Dan Quinn’s unit. Primarily Trevon Diggs at corner and Leighton Vander Esch at linebacker. We shall see if the Cowboys make a move.

