Cowboys injury report: Tyron Smith listed as questionable

Your latest Cowboys injury news.

By LP Cruz
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Suppose it was too good to be true. After opening the week with all the players on their active 53-man roster partaking in practice, the Cowboys were given some troubling news at Thursday’s practice. According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, offensive tackle Tyron Smith suffered a neck stinger.

Smith was limited at Thursday’s practice, but it raises a red flag for a player who has had troubles in the past with neck injuries. Smith has missed two games this season. His weekend status against the Rams is murky, and Smith is officially listed as questionable ahead of this weekend’s game.

It’s an alarming trend for a player who, when playing, is a terrific player, but has yet to play an entire season since 2015. Jerry Jones said that he is optimistic about his availability.

Mike McCarthy with more encouraging news.

The good news is that Juanyeh Thomas was the only other player on the injury report yesterday besides Smith. He was removed from the injury report Friday and is expected to play Sunday.

Regarding the Los Angeles Rams injury report, they also have some questions on the offensive line. Rob Havenstein did not practice Thursday and sat out with a calf injury. We’re still awaiting more information on his status, but if he cannot play, that thrusts Joe Noteboom into the starting lineup. Noteboom has PFF grade of 42.1.

