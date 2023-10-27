Suppose it was too good to be true. After opening the week with all the players on their active 53-man roster partaking in practice, the Cowboys were given some troubling news at Thursday’s practice. According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, offensive tackle Tyron Smith suffered a neck stinger.

Tyron Smith suffered a stinger in practice today a person with knowledge of the health issue said. Status uncertain. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) October 26, 2023

Smith was limited at Thursday’s practice, but it raises a red flag for a player who has had troubles in the past with neck injuries. Smith has missed two games this season. His weekend status against the Rams is murky, and Smith is officially listed as questionable ahead of this weekend’s game.

#Cowboys injury report vs. Rams (Friday) — all clear with exception of Tyron Smith listed as Questionable. pic.twitter.com/dULUZlgFqc — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 27, 2023

It’s an alarming trend for a player who, when playing, is a terrific player, but has yet to play an entire season since 2015. Jerry Jones said that he is optimistic about his availability.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said he’s feeling good about Tyron Smith’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Rams. Smith (neck) was limited in practice yesterday — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 27, 2023

Mike McCarthy with more encouraging news.

MM on Tyron Smith (neck) appearing on #Cowboys injury report vs. Rams:



“He took all of the reps in the walkthrough. It was kind of a flare up of an old injury. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow, but he’s definitely made a lot of progress from yesterday to today.” — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 27, 2023

The good news is that Juanyeh Thomas was the only other player on the injury report yesterday besides Smith. He was removed from the injury report Friday and is expected to play Sunday.

Potentially significant developing situation for the Rams, as starting right tackle Rob Havenstein is not at practice today. Injury report out later today. If he can’t go Sunday, hunch is Joe Noteboom fills in there. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 26, 2023

Regarding the Los Angeles Rams injury report, they also have some questions on the offensive line. Rob Havenstein did not practice Thursday and sat out with a calf injury. We’re still awaiting more information on his status, but if he cannot play, that thrusts Joe Noteboom into the starting lineup. Noteboom has PFF grade of 42.1.