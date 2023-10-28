When the Dallas Cowboys play the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, we’ll all be rooting for a Cowboys victory, but there is a way to add a little more spice to the game. Prop bets!

DraftKing Sportsbook has a dizzying array of interesting prop bets for the game, so we’ll take a look at a few to try and get an idea of how the game may go.

First, a brief primer on the odds:

All the betting odds at North American sportsbooks are based around a bet of $100. A plus sign (positive odds) indicates your profit on a bet of $100, while a minus sign (negative odds) indicates the amount you would have to bet for a $100 profit. So, a +200 line means that, should the sports bettor win, they receive $200 profit for every $100 they wager (plus their original $100 back). If the wager had a minus sign (i.e. -200), it would mean that the sports bettors will earn $100 profit for every $200 they wager.

Dak Prescott under 1.5 passing TDs (-110)

The Rams defense does relatively well controlling the opposition’s passing game, but they struggle with the run. The Cowboys are going to try and pound the ball on the ground, limiting Prescott’s passing opportunities. We see Dak getting one passing TD, and one rushing TD.

Matthew Stafford over 1.5 passing TDs (+135)

The Rams offense has two major strengths, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Matthew Stafford is going to force-feed them when he needs a big play. Expect him to hit one of them early in the game, then hit the other late when the Rams are playing catch-up.

Dak Prescott over 15.5 rushing yards (-115)

Last week we saw (once again) what a difference it makes when Prescott decides to occasionally run the ball. The Rams defense struggles with the run, so we see Prescott using his legs again this week.

Tony Pollard over 67.5 rushing yards (-105)

Tony Pollard is going to bust out against the Rams, pacing the Cowboys with some big runs. Pollard has been bottled up lately when running the ball, but the bye week and his offensive lien getting some continuity will open the lanes for him.

CeeDee Lamb over 5.5 receptions (-105)

The Cowboys seem to get the message that CeeDee Lamb was sending - Feed me! (h/t Zeke) Lamb has been their biggest offensive weapon and he will get the large percentage of targets. And this year Lamb is catching almost everything thrown his way, Take the over.

Where do you land on these prop bets? Hit the comments and let us know if you’d take the over or under.

