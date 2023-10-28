Prescott is as cool as a cucumber in the face of criticism.

“I don’t deal with it,” said Prescott as the Cowboys exit their bye week and prepare to host the Los Angeles Rams. “People talk. They’re always gonna talk. … I’ve always felt this way: I’m most critical of myself when it comes down to it. “So, [criticism from] outside of this building, if you don’t know the true X’s and O’s of what’s being talked about, and what’s being asked of me in this position, then it really doesn’t matter. But it’s also something that experience creates. It’s getting old, I guess.”

Smith went through the Cowboys' walkthrough on Friday. Saturday will tell the tale.

“I’m optimistic, period,” the owner said on Friday’s K&C Masterpiece show on 105.3 The Fan. The 32-year-old veteran left tackle showed up on Thursday’s injury report with a neck issue- later classified as a stinger- that popped up during practice. He was listed as limited for the rest of the work session. Jones gave some background information on Smith’s injury. “He uses a neck roll to kind of keep that neck from going in that direction a lot, so we’ve got to keep that on him when he practices,” Jones explained. “He didn’t have that earlier in the week, but I’m feeling good about his availability Sunday.”

The Cowboys' signal-caller knows that they have to contain the future Hall of Famer.

“(The Rams are) still a fundamentally sound defense,” Prescott told reporters on Thursday. “Obviously, when you’ve got Aaron Donald on your team, it starts with him.” To this comment, Prescott was immediately met with the question that seems to be circling around NFL media and fans in 2023. Is he the same Aaron Donald as before? His response was so real that he had to be bleeped out from the team’s YouTube page. “S—t yeah, he is,” Prescott replied candidly before the reporter even finished her question. “Yeah, he is. I’ve got to play him this week, of course, he is.”

Parsons realizes that the Cowboys can't lose focus with the stretch of games they have coming up.

With the Cowboys sitting at 4-2 after six games, the need to consolidate their position in the division and the NFC is paramount, considering the upcoming “softer” schedule. And how high a value does Micah Parsons put on getting out of the gate fast post-bye? “It’s extremely important, especially now that we’re heading into November,” Parsons said. “This is when it really starts to pick up — the heat of the schedule, the strength of the schedule. It’s important that we rally and really come together and face the injuries, and adversity that we faced early on.”

Jones keeps to his frugal mindset when it comes to the Cowboys making deals.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones suggested it would probably have to include a star player who is worth the price in his appearance on 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM) Friday. That tracks with what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said as well. Both of them like the players in Dallas right now. So it would take someone impressive. Stephen Jones broke down what goes through their minds when considering a trade. “As you can imagine, there’s a lot. It starts with what you’re going to have to give up and where that player fits in,” Stephen Jones said. “You’ve got to have a vision, a plan for it and for a player to come in and help this team right now, more than likely, unfortunately, it’s probably going to be somebody who is an established guy and his probably usually well-paid and they probably want a lot for him. That makes it a challenge and that’s probably why you don’t see as many trades as you might think. You hear a lot of names in the rumor mill, but when it comes right down to making one it’s hard.”

Dallas is a popular pick if you're betting on Sunday.

Tyler Fulghum: I expect the Rams to put up a fight for the first half or so ... but ultimately fall short. I’d play Cowboys -6 in this spot. Dallas is coming off its bye and has the requisite pieces to make life difficult for the Rams. Even missing CB Trevon Diggs and LB Leighton Vander Esch, the Cowboys’ defense should have no problem applying pressure to Matthew Stafford in the pocket. I would be shocked if Micah Parsons didn’t record a sack in this game. The Rams’ defense has been better than expected, and the Cowboys’ offense has looked pretty pedestrian, but I still think Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb will make just enough splash plays to get Dallas the win and cover at home. Eric Moody: I agree with Tyler, the Rams are going to make it interesting, but the Cowboys (-6) should pull away in the second half. Dallas is 4-2 against the spread in the past six games. The Cowboys will be playing at home and have had an extra week to prepare for this game coming off a bye week. Dallas also leads the league in pass rush win rate, while the Rams’ offensive line ranks 27th in pass block win rate. This is something the Cowboys would be wise to take advantage of. The Rams are 1-4 against the spread in their past five games on the road against Dallas. The Cowboys should take care of business in this matchup and cover the spread.

