Cowboys vs. Rams: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, coverage map and more

Say goodbye to the bye week as the Dallas Cowboys swing back into action against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 of the 2023 season. The Cowboys got things turned around somewhat when they were able to get a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night before the bye.

The Cowboys offense is still a major area of concern as scoring points doesn't come easy. The redzone woes are well documented and until that gets fixed, everything else will be an afterthought. Dak Prescott had a great game against the Chargers, but the whole offense will need to come alive before fans start to truly believe again.

Thankfully, the Cowboys defense is generally reliable. They can turn up the heat on quarterbacks and that is exactly what they need to do this week against Matthew Stafford. The Rams offense has been vulnerable to the pass rush and has turned the ball over, which seems like the recipe for a Cowboys win.

Let’s check the game info.

Cowboys vs Rams game info

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: Oct. 29, 2023

Game time: 1:00 PM EST

Location: Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

TV channel: FOX

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | Los Angeles SiriusXM 113 or 387 SXM App | Dallas SiriusXM 82 or 228 SXM App

Streaming: Sling, FOX Sports

Cowboys record: (4-2)

Rams record: (3-4)

Odds: Dallas -6, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 27 - Rams 17

Enemy blog: Turf Show Times

