Cowboys vs. Rams: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, coverage map and more

Say goodbye to the bye week as the Dallas Cowboys swing back into action against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 of the 2023 season. The Cowboys got things turned around somewhat when they were able to get a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night before the bye.
The Cowboys offense is still a major area of concern as scoring points doesn't come easy. The redzone woes are well documented and until that gets fixed, everything else will be an afterthought. Dak Prescott had a great game against the Chargers, but the whole offense will need to come alive before fans start to truly believe again.
Thankfully, the Cowboys defense is generally reliable. They can turn up the heat on quarterbacks and that is exactly what they need to do this week against Matthew Stafford. The Rams offense has been vulnerable to the pass rush and has turned the ball over, which seems like the recipe for a Cowboys win.
Let’s check the game info.
Cowboys vs Rams game info
Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster
Date: Oct. 29, 2023
Game time: 1:00 PM EST
Location: Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
TV channel: FOX
Coverage Map: 506 Sports
Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | Los Angeles SiriusXM 113 or 387 SXM App | Dallas SiriusXM 82 or 228 SXM App
Streaming: Sling, FOX Sports
Cowboys record: (4-2)
Rams record: (3-4)
Odds: Dallas -6, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Prediction: Cowboys 27 - Rams 17
Enemy blog: Turf Show Times
Twitter: @BloggingTheBoys
Facebook: Please Like us!
Podcast: Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys podcast network!
Apple users subscribe right here.
Loading comments...