With the trade deadline approaching, the Cowboys are not in the market to acquire a former All-Pro.

The Dallas Cowboys as of this moment are “not pursuing” Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, sources tell CowboysSI.com, with one NFL source telling us, “That seems more of a media idea than it is a Dallas idea.” The media-driven ties here do go way back, starting in the spring when the national media errantly reported that the Cowboys had called the Titans seeking to take on the $12.6 million back to pair with $10 million back Tony Pollard. It was neither true nor logical at the time. Has that changed? Apparently not, as we get no indication that the two teams have engaged in any talks that could at all be characterized as serious.A fresh media report is labeling Dallas as “the sleeper team” that is in on Henry. But again, we have no indication from anyone here inside The Star that being “a sleeper team” reflects Dallas’ thoughts. The Cowboys, sources have told CowboysSI.com, are desirous of defensive help as the Tuesday NFL trade deadline approaches. And after a week of silly “word salad” from team owner Jerry Jones, COO Stephen Jones is conceding that his Cowboys are “open for business.”

The Cowboys brought up a couple of practice squad players, including linebacker Rashaan Evans.

Cowboys have elevated LB Rashaan Evans and TE Eric Saubert from the practice squad for Sunday vs. Rams. Team debut for both players. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 28, 2023

Could the Cowboys find inspiration from the opposing sideline in how to utilize Kavontae Turpin?

At this rate, we will almost never know if it’s the player. The most significant difference is the Rams will play Tutu regularly, whereas the former USFL MVP’s playing time is inconsistent. Thus far this season, Atwell has logged a total of 270 passing snaps (122 in slot and 148 out wide) according to Pro Football Focus. KaVontae, on the other hand, has played in 28 passing snaps. Weeks 2 and 4 is where Turpin saw most of his action and it was mainly in the slot. And to be fair, he was nixed up in the San Francisco game which limited him in week 6.

For the fans, it’s never to early to look ahead. Following today’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Cowboys have two consecutive NFC East matchups. The second of those games is against the New York Giants. New York has been without their starting quarterback Daniel Jones. However, the Giants are piecing together a timeline as to when Jones will be back in the line up.

The New York Giants are eyeing a potential Week 10 return against the Dallas Cowboys for quarterback Daniel Jones, league sources told ESPN. Jones could possibly return from the neck injury that has sidelined him three straight games for the Nov. 5 game at Las Vegas against the Raiders, but that scenario is unlikely considering that he still has not been cleared for contact, according to sources. This leaves the Cowboys game as the current most likely scenario for Jones’ return, although the Giants and the fifth-year quarterback still are adjusting and adapting to his progress on a week-to-week basis. Delaying Jones’ return beyond next week’s Raiders game would leave Jones with two more weeks to regain strength in his left arm and get required medical clearance, while the Giants can continue to proceed cautiously. But the road game in Dallas is the realistic goal, provided there are no setbacks with Jones’ neck injury, according to sources. This isn’t the first neck injury for Jones, who missed the final six games of the 2021 season with a neck problem. But Jones and Giants coach Brian Daboll have been adamant that he will return this season.

Ahead of their Sunday contest, get to know the Rams’ defense and their defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is in his third season running the defense for the Rams, but this season has presented his biggest challenge yet. The former head coach of the Buccaneers inherited a talented defense in 2021 that he kept in the upper echelon of the league. Injuries last year, including to Donald, led to a middle-of-the-pack finish. This year, though, has seen a complete and total rebuild on Morris’ side of the ball. Just two starters from last season returned to Los Angeles: Donald, and linebacker Ernest Jones. Donald missed the final six games of the year in 2022, while last year was Jones’ first year as a full-time starter. That’s not necessarily a lot of experience for Morris to rely on, as he’s had to usher in a ton of new players to this year’s defense. Schematically, Morris has stuck to the philosophical bones of the defense he inherited from his predecessor, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. That means a lot of two-deep safety looks and light boxes upfront. While Staley came from the Vic Fangio system, though, Morris hails from a similar background: the Tampa 2. Morris broke into the NFL coaching ranks as a quality control coach under Monte Kiffin and Rod Marinelli back in the days when the Buccaneers were setting the league on fire with the Tampa 2 defense. Morris gradually rose through the ranks, becoming the head coach in Tampa Bay but only lasting three seasons. After a brief stint in Washington, Morris went to Atlanta as part of Dan Quinn’s inaugural staff with the Falcons. Quinn had actually coached Morris back in the day at Hofstra University. Morris initially joined as the assistant head coach and defensive backs coach, but later switched to coaching receivers. He was later moved to defensive coordinator in 2020 and, soon after, the interim head coach once Quinn was fired.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Brandon Loree, David Howman, Brandon Clements and Chris Halling

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Joey Ickes

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.