Cowboys vs Rams inactives: Tyron Smith is out

The Cowboys are just over an hour away from kicking off against the Rams and getting back to football after their bye week. It seems that they’ve used the week of rest effectively, and are pretty close to full health for this game, as reflected by the inactives list.

The big news here is Tyron Smith’s name being included. Smith appeared on the injury report on Thursday with a neck stinger, and he was ultimately listed as questionable for this game. However, Smith is inactive for the game, meaning Chuma Edoga will likely start in his place.

The only other Cowboys player on the injury report this week was Juanyeh Thomas, who had been dealing with a hamstring injury for several weeks. Thomas was a full participant in practice all week, and carried no designation for this game.

That means the rest of the inactives list for this game is full of healthy scratches, a good problem to have. Unsurprisingly, it includes quite a few rookies: Eric Scott Jr., Viliami Fehoko, Jalen Brooks, and Deuce Vaughn. They are joined by Noah Igbinoghene and Trey Lance, the latter of whom is the designated emergency quarterback.

As for the Rams, they had several key contributors with injuries this week. Backup tight end Hunter Long was ruled out earlier in the week, but three other starters carried questionable designations into this one. Starting right tackle Rob Havenstein was one of those names, and he has been ruled out for today's game. The other two players, linebacker Ernest Jones and receiver Ben Skowronek, are active and expected to play.