Cowboys vs. Rams recap: Re-live the Dallas win with highlights from social media

Sunday was a ton of fun for the Dallas Cowboys

By Mike Poland
Los Angeles Rams v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

In Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys played in their first early kickoff game this season. It’s also the first time the Cowboys played a home game since October 1st. The Cowboys took a commanding lead to start and held the momentum throughout the game. Let’s stroll through social media for commentary and highlights of the game.

The Cowboys offense looked shaky to start, but soon got in rhythm and scored off their opening drive.

WR CeeDee Lamb had himself a big day.

Kicker Brandon Aubrey made a career and season long field goal from 58 yards and sets his sights on a new record.

Sam Williams blocked the punt for a safety.

DaRon Bland helped raise the score with this third pick-six of the season. The season record in the NFL for most pick-sixes is four. Bland has three with nine more weeks to play.

Obligatory Micah Parsons section for his unrelenting pressure.

Halftime had the Cowboys going in with a commanding lead.

Dak Prescott ran for 19 yards this week. He was impressive on third down to keep drives alive.

A solid game from the Cowboys offense.

Cowboys win 43-20. The race for the NFC East heats up as they face the Philadelphia Eagles next week. The winner takes more than the top spot.

Dallas rules at their home.

