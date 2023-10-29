In Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys played in their first early kickoff game this season. It’s also the first time the Cowboys played a home game since October 1st. The Cowboys took a commanding lead to start and held the momentum throughout the game. Let’s stroll through social media for commentary and highlights of the game.

The Cowboys offense looked shaky to start, but soon got in rhythm and scored off their opening drive.

Multiple third down conversions. Red zone touchdown. Aggressive tight end reception for the score.



Cowboys gotta love how they finish off a drive that looked to be going nowhere to start.



Dallas 7, Los Angeles 0

9:44 Q1#DallasCowboys — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) October 29, 2023

WR CeeDee Lamb had himself a big day.

CeeDee Lamb TD



Cowboys 26, Rams 3 pic.twitter.com/5GsO73x1gF — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 29, 2023

Dak and CeeDee saving that bad offensive plan is quite Cowboys — Jeff Cavanaugh (@timeforjeffrey) October 29, 2023

Ceedee Lamb with a 22-yard catch in the end zone. His second TD of the day and third of the season. — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) October 29, 2023

CeeDee Lamb had 12 catches for 158 yards today, both career highs.



The Cowboys are 8-1 when Lamb has at least eight catches and averaging 32 points per game. It's criminal to not get him the ball. — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) October 29, 2023

Kicker Brandon Aubrey made a career and season long field goal from 58 yards and sets his sights on a new record.

Brandon Aubrey, Pro bowler? — LP Cruz (@SDQFlightCrew) October 29, 2023

Rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey nails the 58-yarder. He is now one field goal shy of tying the NFL record for most consecutive field goals made to start a career (18).



Dallas 10, Los Angeles 3

0:43 Q1#DallasCowboys — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) October 29, 2023

With the 18-yard FG, Brandon Aubrey now ties Travis Coons for the most field goals without a miss in NFL history to start a career. — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) October 29, 2023

Sam Williams blocked the punt for a safety.

DaRon Bland helped raise the score with this third pick-six of the season. The season record in the NFL for most pick-sixes is four. Bland has three with nine more weeks to play.

.@dallascowboys corner DaRon Bland recorded his third pick-six of the season in the second quarter today, the most in a season by a Cowboys player in team history and his three INT return touchdowns are the most by a player in a season since Marcus Peters had three in 2019. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) October 29, 2023

Obligatory Micah Parsons section for his unrelenting pressure.

Micah Parsons just baptized Rams center Coleman Shelton. Blocked punt comes shortly after from Sam Williams.



Defense in feast mode.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/Ni9faqjKCi — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) October 29, 2023

Halftime had the Cowboys going in with a commanding lead.

Cowboys have outscored opponents 101-22 in 2 1/2 games at AT&T Stadium this season.



W2: 30-10 win over Jets

W4: 38-3 win over Patriots

W8: 33-9 halftime lead on Rams — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 29, 2023

DeMarcus Ware is now a member of the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor pic.twitter.com/YE5uVpCdcz — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 29, 2023

Dak Prescott ran for 19 yards this week. He was impressive on third down to keep drives alive.

Dak using his legs makes this offense so much better. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) October 29, 2023

Dak Prescott has done enough. Cooper Rush time in Arlington.



Prescott's stat line today:



25-31, 304 pass yds, 4 TD, 1 int

4 carries, 19 yards



Passer rating of 133.7 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 29, 2023

A solid game from the Cowboys offense.

It took till 8:29 of the fourth-quarter for Bryan Anger to make an appearance.



That offensive efficiency#Dallas #DallasCowboys — Mike Poland (@kenfigkowboy) October 29, 2023

Cowboys win 43-20. The race for the NFC East heats up as they face the Philadelphia Eagles next week. The winner takes more than the top spot.

The 6-2 Cowboys play the Eagles next Sunday in Philadelphia for first place in the NFC East — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 29, 2023

#Cowboys vs. Rams (offense):



Dak Prescott: 25/31, 304 yards, 4 TDs, 1 (tipped) INT CeeDee Lamb: 14 targets, 12 catches, 158 yards, 2 TDs Brandin Cooks: 4 targets, 3 catches, 49 yards, 1 TD Jake Ferguson: 4 targets, 4 catches, 47 yards, 1 TD



Me and @nickharris watching it: pic.twitter.com/RnTsgdpbAF — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 29, 2023

Dallas rules at their home.